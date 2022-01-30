the businesses behind his ‘controversial’ fortune

“I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than looking at how much money I have.” These were the words he wrote Kylie Jenner in their networks a little over a year ago, when Forbes released a report revealing that the heritage of the little one of the kardashian he was not as tall as she herself had said. From such an affirmation one could think, suddenly, that it is only said by someone whose fortune is so great that he does not need to look at his wallet and his expenses every week, but whatever it may be, there is no doubt that the celebrities 24 years old is, together with his family, a machine to generate money. As a button proves: according to the analysis carried out by Hopper HQ, a leading social media management application, Jenner is the third person who earns the most money for his Instagram posts, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwayne Johnson. Specifically, he pockets for each post up to 1.26 million euros.

The empire of the American, who has been named by Time magazine as one of the most influential young women in the world next to his sisters, it is not trivial. In fact, in the last hours it has announced the new business that will see the light next September 28. But before going to the specifics, let’s go to the general and all the controversy that surrounds his heritage. Her first job was on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality show about family that Jenner started on when she was just nine years old. Now, It’s already in its 18th season. As published by various specialized media such as People or Business Insider in 2017, the family’s earnings for each season amounted to 30 million dollars. In 2013, when Jenner was 15 years old, she launched with her sister Kendall, the clothing line: Kendall + Lylie for PacSun. A brand that today is sold in 390 locations in the United States (including Topshop, Amazon or Bloomingdale’s) and 975 worldwide.

The comings and goings of Kylie Cosmetics

But that is not all. It may even just be the tip of the iceberg for Jenner’s empire. And it is that with what he has generated most of his fortune is with his makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics. A business that came out of a somewhat minor scandal: The youngest of the Kardashians spent more than a year denying all rumors and speculation that she was wearing lip filler injections, until finally confessing it in May 2015. So, far from feeling ashamed after the lies came to light, Kylie and her mother, Kris, They saw a marketing opportunity. With more than 200,000 euros derived from his earnings as a model, sponsorships and series, launched its first batch of 15,000 lip kits, which consisted of a matching lip liner and pencil. The kits, $29 each, sold out in less than a minute “before even refreshing the page,” they explained to Forbes. The following year, the brand already had dozens of new products and had a certain reputation in the cosmetics industry.

And it is precisely here where part of the controversy begins and what motivated the words of the celebrity mentioned at the beginning of this article. In 2019, Kylie Jenner sold the 51% of their cosmetics to beauty giant Coty in a deal valued at more than 500 million euros. This operation seemed to confirm what Kylie and her family had been saying for a long time and what Forbes had declared in March 2019, when on a cover he cataloged her as the biggest young ‘self-made’ billionaire.

Until ‘the small print of the contract’ arrived, which, as detailed in the magazine specializing in economics and business, “suggested a less flattering truth”. Accounts released by publicly traded Coty revealed that Kylie’s business was significantly smaller and less profitable of what the family had been enacting for the last few years. That Kylie Cosmetics grew from zero to 300 million dollars in sales in just one year, “was hard to believe,” Forbes revealed. Using this new information, plus the impact of Covid-19 on beauty stocks and consumer spending, Forbes recalculated Kylie’s net worth, first concluding that she is not a billionaire; second, that a more realistic number would place it at just under $900 million which is not trivial either. More than a third is what he would have pocketed from selling most of his company.

Following the publication of Forbes, representatives of Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris contacted the magazine to deny that the tax returns or their income they were false. That, while the little one of the Kardashians continues to amass her fortune with new collections. The latest, Kylie Baby, a collection of baby skin care products. The Instagram post announcing it already brings together a whopping 2 million ‘likes’.