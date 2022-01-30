The best recent Netflix exclusive movies that you can’t watch on any other platform

More and more people are opting for one or more streaming services as the main alternative to conventional television, since for a fairly reasonable price you can access a wide range of series and movies on demand to watch comfortably at any time.

Within these streaming platforms, without a doubt one of the most important is Netflix, not only because it has an increasingly wide catalog, but also because for some time now the quality of its original products has been improving considerably.

This is something that is being noticed especially in his films, having among his recent products a few titles that are most recommended to see.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we investigate among the most current cinema to collect some of the best recent Netflix exclusive movies you can’t watch on any other platform.

TICK, TICK… BOOM!

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 115 min.

: 115 min. director : Lin-Manuel Miranda

: Lin-Manuel Miranda Gender: Biographical

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tick, tick… BOOM! is one of the most recent Netflix movies starring Andrew Garfield alongside Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus, and Vanessa Hudgens, among others.

Based on Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical, the film revolves around a young aspiring playwright working as a bartender in New York while writing Superbia, who hopes it will be the next great American musical and what will finally give him his big break. chance.

But Jon is also pressured on a personal level by his girlfriend, Susan, tired of putting Jon’s career aspirations ahead of her own life. As her 30th birthday approaches, the prodigious songwriter is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his dream is worth it.

THE MITCHELLS AGAINST THE MACHINES

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 110 min.

: 110 min. directors : Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe

: Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe Gender: family comedy

Without a doubt one of the best Netflix exclusive movies is The Mitchells vs. the Machines, an animated film directed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe.

It tells the story of Katie Mitchell, a creative and unconventional young teenager who is accepted into the film school of her dreams.

But her plans are cut short when her father decides that the whole family take a road trip to accompany Katie to college. and in this way to be able to approach his daughter again.

However, things change when the artificial intelligence rises up and kidnaps all of humanity, leaving only the Mitchell family as the last hope to save them all.

A) Yes, Katie will have to reconnect with her father and the rest of the family to join forces and stop the technological threat.. Here you can read our review of The Mitchells Against the Machines.

FRAGMENTS OF A WOMAN

Year : 2020

: 2020 Duration : 126 min.

: 126 min. director : Kornel Mundruczo

: Kornel Mundruczo Gender:Drama

Starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf, fragments of a woman is a film whose plot tells the story of Martha and Sean Carson, a Boston couple whose lives are turned upside down when their son dies during a home birth due to the negligence of a midwife.

After the terrible event, the couple denounces the midwife in court, starting a long way of the cross for Martha, since not only must she overcome the pain of losing her son, but she also has to deal with a complex relationship with her husband and mother, a dominant woman by nature. This is our review of Fragments of a Woman.

DON’T LOOK UP

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 138 min.

: 138 min. director : Adam McKay

: Adam McKay Gender: Dramatic comedy

could not be missing from our list best recent movies exclusive to netflix don’t look up, one of the feature films of the moment starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Jonah Hill, among others.

Its plot revolves around Kate Dibiasky, an Astronomy graduate student who, along with her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, discover that there is a comet orbiting the Solar System that is going to collide with Earth. But nevertheless, nobody seems to care about the tragedy that is to come.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe, Kate and Randall embark on a media tour to warn everyone of the danger that lies ahead in the next six months.

Desperate, scientists quickly realize that managing the news flow and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is sad and surprisingly funny. This is our review of Don’t Look Up.

GUILTY

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 89 min.

: 89 min. director : Antoine Fuqua

: Antoine Fuqua Gender: thriller

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Guilty is another of the best current netflix movies whose plot follows Joe Baylor, a police inspector who has been demoted and now works as an emergency operator at the emergency service switchboard.

During the morning of his work shift, Joe will have to help and save a terrified caller, who seems to be in grave danger.

But soon Joe discovers that things are not what they seem and finds himself involved in a harrowing day of revelations and settling scores.. Here we leave you our review of Guilty.

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 128 min.

: 128 min. director : Jane Campion

: Jane Campion Gender: psychological drama

Directed by Jane Campion the power of the dog is a psychological drama based on the novel by Thomas Savage that is available in the Netflix catalog.

The film features a cast including, among others, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy and Keith Carradine.

Its plot is set in the year 1925 and follows the story of Phil and George Burbank, two wealthy brothers who are co-owners of a huge ranch in Montana where they have cattle.

Despite being brothers, they are completely different. Phil is brash and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. It is because of that When George marries a town widow, Phil begins to despise his new sister-in-law, who settles on the ranch with her son..

OXYGEN

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 101 min.

: 101 min. director : Alexandre Aja

: Alexandre Aja Gender: sci-fi thriller

Another of the best recent netflix movies is Oxygen, a harrowing sci-fi thriller directed by Alexandre Aja and starring Mélanie Laurent.

Tells the story of a woman who wakes up inside a medical capsule having lost her memory, having no idea who she is, where she is and why she is there.

His only link to the outside is the artificial intelligence MILO, which manages the capsule’s life support resources and will show him images of his past, even trying to contact outside help to save his life.

The woman he will have to do everything possible to recover his memory before it is too late and the oxygen is completely exhausted. Here we leave our review of Oxygen.

THE SUMMIT OF THE GODS

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 90 min.

: 90 min. director : Patrick Imbert

: Patrick Imbert Gender: Adventure

We also have some films that have gone somewhat unnoticed and that, nevertheless, are part of the best recent movies on netflix.

Such is the case of the summit of the gods, animated film directed by Patrick Imbert whose plot is based on the manga by Jiro Taniguchi.

It tells the story of Fukamachi, an intrepid climbing photographer who is dedicated to immortalizing the feats of mountaineers during their journeys and who during one of his works discovers in Kathmandu (Nepal) a camera that possibly belonged to George Mallory, a mountaineer lost during his climb to Everest in 1924.

But before he can get hold of her, she is taken away by an enigmatic man whom Fukamachi immediately recognizes as Habu Joji, a renowned climber who disappeared overnight without a trace several years ago.

Thus, Fukamachi sets out to investigate Habu’s life to locate his current whereabouts and find out what he has been doing all this time and, above all, to be able to develop the film of the camera to find out if George Mallory finally died climbing or descending the summit of Everest in 1924. Here we leave you our review of The Summit of the Gods, a gem of animation that is essential to see.

SPACE SWEEPERS

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 136 min.

: 136 min. director : Sung-Hee Jo

: Sung-Hee Jo Gender: Science fiction

Before the overwhelming success of The Squid Game, Netflix already had some pretty good Korean productions. Such is the case of space sweepers, a Korean science fiction film directed by Sung-Hee Jo.

Starring Daniel Joey Albright, Jin Seon-kyu, Kim Tae-ri, John D. Michaels, Song Joong-ki, Yoo Hae-jin and Richard Armitage, the film presents us with a hypothetical future year 2092 and its plot focuses on a group of space sweepers.

During an expedition, This group of garbage miners from outer space accidentally stumbles upon a highly destructive weapon that threatens Earth in the guise of an innocent-looking boy.. You can read our review of Space Sweepers here.

THE EXCAVATION

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 112 min.

: 112 min. director : Simon Stone

: Simon Stone Gender: biographical drama

Directed by Simon Stone The excavation is an interesting biographical drama starring actors Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes.

The movie recounts the relationship between landowner Edith Pretty and Basil Brown, the archaeologist who spearheaded the excavation of Sutton Hoo in 1938.

Thus, its plot begins with Edith, a wealthy widow who hires the services of the archaeologist Basil to excavate the burial mounds on her property.

After making a historic discovery, Echoes of Britain’s past resonate as an uncertain future looms for the nation. Here is our review of The Excavation.

So far our review of some of the best recent Netflix exclusive movies you can’t watch on any other platform. If you want more interesting recommendations to watch on the platform, here we leave you the best Netflix series that you can watch right now in 2022.