The best jeans to be defended next to Mary Jane shoes

Any lover of the fashion industry will know that mary jane shoes they have radiated elegance and comfort since their origins. They emerged in the twenties and, since then, they have not ceased to become the object of desire of style prescribers. Even in the case of a classic footwear -as happens with moccasins- the mary jane have been evolving with the infinite trends that have since emerged, retaining, however, the distinctive strap placed on the ankle or on the instep. And the truth is that, although we find ourselves before a iconic design that has never stopped being in vogue, it was since the appearance of the acclaimed series of Bridgerton They were once again the center of all eyes.

Mary Jane shoesthey came to stay and so they have predicted the Fashion Weeks that will take place next Spring 2022. Our nostalgic feeling remains on the surface with the return of pieces that remind us how they marked a before and after in our sector. Halfway between aesthetics preppy and the pin-upthe absolute rulers of the wardrobes of style figures such as Carrie Bradshaw –and her interpreter Sarah Jessica Parker– and Anne Hathaway have been proclaimed.

It is possible that throughout the present year 2022 the mary jane shoes lead the top of the trends in terms of footwear, as they provide all the possible stylistic benefits to our daily looks: from comfort, to elegance, through avant-garde airs. Inquiring about how they have been carried out since 2021 can be helpful in creating our own style guide and not falling into error. Remember that there are infallible alliances, such as the mary jane and the jeanswhich will become successful looks despite time.

What are the best jeans to combine with Mary Jane shoes?

flared jeans











Mango black Mary Jane ballerinas.





The flared cut or flared hem It was a silhouette that revolutionized the stylistic landscape in the 60s and 70s. Today, they continue to be proclaimed the ideal choice for those who want to add to an extremely classic and simple version of the mary jane some jeans to provide an apex of avant-garde.

Cuffed Hem Skinny Jeans











Sarah Jessica Parker professes that turning up the hem of jeans is the boldest styling cues.





Still generating controversy –and against all odds–, the skinny jeans they will not be relegated to the background in this 2022. With the appearance of other models with a much more relaxed and comfortable aesthetic, everything pointed to the fact that skinny jeans were going to fall into oblivion. However, actresses like Sarah Jessica Parker have found the perfect formula to take them in trend together with some mary jane bright: bend the ring of the bass, a detail that has already crept into the looks of the best dressed.

Straight Jeans











Michaela Thomsen with “mary janes” by Chanel.





The straight fit jeans will always rise as a safe bet to combine with the mary jane shoes. Michaela Thomsen demonstrates it with a model belonging to Chanel. This type of jean is a basic wardrobe item and, without a doubt, it will be the perfect alternative to any other garment in your dressing room. The timeless and elegant silhouette that characterizes them elevates them immortal.

mom jean











The mom jeans They began to be seen in the 90s and have been, since their inception, closely linked to a sports aesthetic. Even so, they will be ideal to combine with the mary jane shoes. In this case, the model of street style appears in a leather-effect coat, a pair of jeans of style mom and a shoe model that champions the metallic trend that will continue to dominate the asphalt in 2022.

jean overalls











Mary Jane shoes with jeans overalls in street style.





The denim jumpsuits will be another idyllic alternative to the jeans traditional. This model of street style shows us how to defend mary jane shoes with white socks, next to the jean overalls and a white shirt.