The before and after of the Kardashian-Jenner; this is how the sisters have changed over the years

The family kardashian jenner It is one of the most famous worldwide and after making their respective fortunes, they have all given much to talk about, either because of the scandals behind their love life and because of their enormous luxuries and even because of their physical appearance. And it is that the sisters hThey have changed a lot over the years.

That is why they have repeatedly been criticized for imposing impossible beauty standards with perfect bodies after having made several “arrangements”, as well as for abusing filters and Photoshop both for the photos they share on social networks and for those that are part of advertising campaigns for their respective brands.

And although even before their operations they were beautiful, all the sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe kardashianas well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, some have been made Interventions to look finer faces, extremely small waists with perfect buttocks, to give an example and they themselves have confessed it.

That is why when an unauthorized photograph is leaked by the stars of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, a program that was on the air from 2006 to 2021, the annoyance and constant criticism of the public arises, who emphasizes that the millionaires they looked better “au natural”.

But for you to judge for yourself, we share the Before and after of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

kourtney kardashian

According to the fans of the socialite, it is the one that has changed the least over the years since its silhouette remains the same although more shapely, since those who closely follow the life of Kourtney You will know that she is very committed to sports and that she is also a yoga lover.

Before and after Kourtney. (Photo: Special)

kim kardashian

The superstar of the whole family is Kim, who is currently the mother of four children, and who at 41 looks more perfect than ever. Of course, she is one of the sisters who has been accused of undergoing surgeries, including a nose correction.

Well, when in 2006 she began to make her way into the world of celebrities, being a friend and personal assistant to Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian did not have the profiled nose with which it is known today. Also, experts point out that Ye’s ex-wife has had botox injected into her forehead and cheekbones.

Before and after Kim. (Photo: Special)

Khloe Kardashian

The member of the kardashians who has suffered the most attacks for his radical physical change over the years is Khloé. who now has a heart attack waist and buttocks that became the envy of all. Despite this, his most noticeable touch-up is on his face.

And although the whole world swears that he has had more than one operation on his face, last year he confessed during the family reunion that took place after the last episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that he only had rhinoplasty. “Everyone says ‘My God, she’s had her third face transplant,’ but I’ve only had a nose job,” he said.

However, he stated that he has applied other injectable products of which he did not give too many details and of which he only indicated that it is not Botox, since he responded “very badly” to the medication.

Evolution of Khloé Kardashian. (Photo: @WenddyHernandez)

Kendall Jenner

The model has also been criticized, as the public saw her grow up since she was a girl, since when the family program started, Kendall Jenner I was only 12 years old.

And although no one can deny that she is one of the most beautiful women in the world of entertainment, the greatest of the Jenner some have also been made touch-ups on the face, although unlike her sisters, she has chosen to wear a tall and slender figure.

By now it is known that the celebrity was made lip touch-ups to make them look a little thicker, he also intervened his face with filling in the cheekbones.

Before and after Kendall. (Photo: Special)

Kylie Jenner

The youngest of the family also underwent a radical change with which theories have even been awakened that affirm that the “real” Kylie Jenner she was replaced by an actress, since changes would presumably be impossible. However, it must be remembered that his face became world famous since he was 10 years old.

Even his doctor, Simon Ourian, revealed a few years ago that Kylie filled her lips on more than one occasion after an insecurity that arose in her adolescence with one of her ex-boyfriends. “A boy said to me: ‘My God, you kiss so well, but you have such small lips’, or something like that. And since then I felt … ‘unkissable,'” Stormi’s mom detailed.

On the other hand, the doctor stated that other “improvements” of the also businesswoman are in the eyes, in the chin and cheekbones, in addition to the nose. Each and every one of them, ideal for slimming the face.

Before and after Kylie. (Photo: Special)

KEEP READING

Kardashian dynasty: Angie Kukaswki, former commercial manager of the famous family, is murdered, this is how they reacted

Inés Gómez Mont copied Kris Jenner COSTLY outfit Chanel

Khloé Kardashian Shattered: Tristan Thompson Accepts Infidelity; has a son with his lover