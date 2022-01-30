the baby care line launched by Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is still unstoppable both personally and professionally. A few days ago, the little girl from the Kardashian clan confirmed that she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott with an emotional video in which her maternity curves could already be seen and how little three-year-old Stormi had reacted to the news that she will become a big sister in a few months.

Professionally, the businesswoman has added a new line to her empire that comes after her first swimwear collection. Jenner has announced the launch of Kylie Baby, a brand dedicated to baby skin care that will go on sale on September 28 and has already revolutionized its millions of fans around the world.





The 24-year-old has already shown on the networks what this new range of products will be like, which she has been working on for more than two years. It was in May 2019 when the American media reported that Kylie had registered the Kylie Baby brand with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The goal was to launch beauty products, clothing and strollers, but time passed and little was known about the line.

But the reality is that Jenner has been showing several Kylie Baby items on networks without her followers or the media being aware. Last July Kylie already dropped that she was soon going to launch a secret brand that she had been working on “for a while”. The businesswoman linked this new project to her daughter Stormi, who has served as a model for the brand since March 2020.





This has been confirmed by Kylie herself on the Kylie Baby Instagram account, where she has recovered an image, published a year and a half ago, of her eldest daughter enjoying a bubble bath. It has now emerged that Stormi had used the body wash that is part of her mother’s line. In addition, the little girl is the protagonist of the first images of the collection that has already been shown on social networks.





“It was a dream for me to develop clean, safe, effective and conscientious baby care products when I became a mother. I know that we all want the best for our children, so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me. I am so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share these products with you and your family.”

The first line has a shampoo and conditioner for hair and soap and body moisturizer. Some containers that have been made in pink and pastel blue and with a children’s print of clouds. In addition, Kylie has included in the collection a comb, brush, towel and bag to carry all the products.





At the moment it is unknown if Kylie Baby will soon be expanded with other items such as baby carriages, diaper bags or clothing, as she assured the day she registered the brand. In addition, the businesswoman has yet to launch her Kylie Hair and Kylie Body lines, which were also registered in 2019.

