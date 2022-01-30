The 5 Best Movies of Christian Bale : Cinescopia





Considered one of the most important representatives of the “method”, master of accents and preferred by the public and critics, there is no doubt that we are talking about one of the best, most versatile and committed actors of his generation, despite the fact that he also He is known as one of the most “heavy” and aggressive personalities both on and off the set.

Born on a day like today in 1974 in Wales, Christian Charles Philip Bale began his artistic career at an early age, encouraged by his mother, a dancer and circus acrobat. On stage and in some commercials from the age of 8, the talented little boy would soon win a casting call from more than 4,000 young people for Steven Spielberg’s new film Empire of the Sun, giving a performance that would be praised by critics. He would spend the 90s between some notable secondary roles and others at the service of Disney (Little Women, Henry V, Newsies, Pocahontas), but without a doubt stardom would begin with the new millennium, when this bad-tempered entity became one of the most remembered psychopaths and murderers of recent years in American Pyscho of 2000. The rest is history.

With just over 50 credits between film and television, and more than 70 international awards, including an Oscar and 2 Golden Globes, let’s celebrate Christian Bale’s 48th birthday with his 5 Best Films.

Bonus 1 – The Prestige (Christopher Nolan, 2006)

Substantial narrative trick where the script justifies a series of elements that allow the fictitious freedoms and motives of its protagonists. Although the participation of a historical figure like Tesla is undoubtedly the essential symbolism and driving force of the story, Bale is noted as precise in an interpretation of obsession that even manages to credibly fit and prosecute Nolan’s always narrative “sin” towards “romanticism”. ”, in this case of a more familiar and/or paternalistic nature. The duel between the two magicians is also transferred to the acting level, with Bale being far superior to a more artificial and exaggerated Jackman, his character also having the best dialogues and moments. Very entertaining.

Bonus 2 – The Dark Knight Trilogy (Christopher Nolan, 2005, 2008, 2012)

Perhaps for many he is not the best Bruce Wayne, and even that “hoarse” voice at the time was criticized enough to make him seem like a superhero with asthma; However, I think that Bale could not have been the best decision for the adaptation of the bat according to “Nolan”, creating a link and narrative extension where Wayne – Batman behaves in a less fanciful and more balanced way towards the thriller. As in the trilogy and in the narrative, his participation in the middle chapter stands out, even giving a better and even visible dramatic record under the mask (although Ledger had a lot to do with it). Now that Batman’s build from Batman Begins was largely thanks to Bale.

5 – American Hustle (David O’Russell, 2013)

With the exception of The Prestige and perhaps the next one on this top, you will notice that one of Bale’s acting characteristics and advantages is the ability to literally physically transform himself into the character, giving even greater complexity to the “method” and in effect making it subject. of the emotions of the “being” in question, in this case a swindler of certain personal insecurities that lead him to fight against himself and his empathy and/or humanity when serving under the orders of a police officer who has just apprehended him. Again, Adams, Cooper, Renner and Lawrence are “fine”, but Bale from his first appearance decides to take the baton and charisma of all this interesting and fun criminal fable.

4 – Ford v. Ferrari (James Mangold, 2019)

The portentous performances are a bonus by default given its cast, but its true value as one of the best sports films of recent years is having achieved perfect empathy with characters outside the archetype of the textbook “hero”, an honorable mention here for the great performance by Bale who again stands as a master of the accent and as one of the best partners in the narrative, which reaches its limit and climax in the impressive race sequence, a damn directing genius of Mangold. Returning to the case of the “anti-hero” who has accompanied Bale so much in his career, it is remarkable how even an unpleasant character is capable of causing enough empathy to feel that tragic final “explosion”

3 – The Fighter (David O’Russell, 2010)

The long-awaited and deserved glory would come from the side of a former boxer addicted to crack who does everything so that his little brother is better than him, thus also beginning his double and best managerial association he has had in his career. Golden Globe, Oscar and all critical circles surrendered at his feet, exactly 10 years after his start to stardom, Bale would reaffirm his empathetic position in characters totally unrelated to it, a seal that would accompany him for another 10 years. Perhaps this is also the most obvious example of his Methodist power over the other co-stars, noting his highly advanced talent over Walhberg in an abysmal way.

2 – Vice (Adam McKay, 2018)

Should have won the Oscar over the “impersonation” of Malek. Bale is confirmed as one of the greatest actors of his time; his silent and gloomy performance together with McKay’s tone and montage make his performance achieve something incredible, and that is being able to humanize with an overwhelming naturalness with the figure of Dick Cheney for three quarters of his footage, only to consequently rediscover one of the greatest villains, let’s not say of the cinema of this decade, but of universal history. Changing physique again, the chameleon breaks the fourth wall with chilling cynicism, recreating this complex character not only on screen, but in the minds and emotions of viewers.

1 – The Machinist (Brad Anderson, 2004)

Psychological terror, let’s talk about one of the most original premises of recent times and an exceptional narrative development possessing a shocking twist and a plot coherence that widens all the senses with the proposal of an author in those times with nothing to to lose. The story, dedicated to structuring the intrigue around its bizarre and formidable anti-hero played in an excellent way both physically and emotionally by a Christian bale (which holds the record for losing 28 kilos for a character), make The Machinist one of the most elegant, disturbing and redeeming films of the last 20 years. A prodigious one hit wonder and personally within my TOP 10 – 20 of all time