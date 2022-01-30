The 4 inflated that should not continue in the Mexican National Team according to Luis García

Luis García considered that some players of the National Team should not continue.

After the complicated victory against Jamaica and due to the present that the Mexican teamLuis García analyzed the present of the whole of the “Tata” Martino and assured that some players should not continue to be called up.

The dr garcia is one of the most respected analysts on Mexican sports television, because his experience as a player both in the Selection as at club level, where he played in teams like Atlético de Madrid, they endorse him.

That is why Luis Garcia affirmed that with the level that the Mexican team In this tie “we’re not even here so they don’t kick Iran out”, as he said that with the team they have they could be out in the first round before reaching the fifth game.

Who are the players who should no longer be in the Tri according to Luis García

The “Doctor” Garcia assured that there are players who are not going to give more in the Selection despite his experience both in El Tri and in clubs, such is the case of footballers like Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado, Guillermo Ochoa and Hector Moreno.

