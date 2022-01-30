the 3 glorious performances of the actor and where to see them

Christian Bale is one of the most talented actors of his generation and gave us great performances in contemporary cinema. We remember 3 of his best performances!

Today he celebrates his 48 years Christian bale, one of the great talents of the Hollywood industry, who knew how to conquer audiences around the world by dint of great performances throughout a career full of high points. The interpreter has a methodical style, he gets fully into his characters and is 100% demanding with those who accompany him in the different projects he chooses.

Perhaps the most popular role of this amazing actor is Batman, in the Dark Knight trilogy, directed by another Hollywood talent: director Christopher Nolan. The truth is that the race Christian bale It has a lot of outstanding moments where we could see a performer committed to a serious job that dazzles those who know how to enjoy good cinema.

+ Great roles of Christian Bale and where to see them

3. American Psycho

patrick batman He is a clear example of the New York yuppie and his life does not seem to stimulate him much until he discovers a voracious taste for blood. Then everything changes: Patrick becomes a serial killer and no one suspects him because of his social status. 100% narcissistic, this unpleasant character lives aware of his body, how others perceive him and those small details where he can highlight his position. You can see this title on Amazon Prime and Movistar Play.

2.The Fighter

Dicky Eklund (Christian Bale), a conflicted but talented boxer, tries to redeem himself by training his younger brother. He had been the pride of his hometown for once knocking down world champion Sugar Ray Leonard; but then came the hard times in which he sank into a dangerous mix of drugs and crime. Meanwhile, his brother Micky Ward (Mark Wahlberg) He has become a boxing promise. You can enjoy this title on Prime Video and Mubi.

1.The Dark Knight

BruceWayne find out what the limit is Batman when he faces the joker, a criminal who is the living personification of chaos and manages to drive the entire Gotham City mad through his actions. With the help of Commissioner Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, the Bat Man will face this threat but that decision will have serious consequences for those who cross the path of the clown. Available on HBO Max and Movistar Play.