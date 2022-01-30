The 10 Best Steven Spielberg Movies, According To IMDB

Steven Spielberg has been responsible for some of the most iconic movies in history. As a producer, Spielberg has helped multiple award-winning films captivate fans around the world. As a director, he has established himself as one of the best of all time.

Spielberg has been directing since the late 1950s and has many great films to his credit. Some of them, like Ready Player One, Munich Y Lincoln, have received mixed to average reviews. There are many more Spielberg movies that are considered classics, and some of the best pieces of cinema out there.

10 ET is still fondly remembered for its sense of wonder and strong emotion (7.8)

ET the alien has been immortalized: it is still referred to and quoted today, despite its premiere in 1982. E .T. follows a boy named Elliott, who finds and befriends an alien named ET, discovering that he needs to get back home.

What follows is a wholesome but harrowing story. ET learns more about human life and grows fond of Elliott. AND. T. set a precedent for any future projects that tried to depict friendships or interactions between humans and alien races. It is often considered a point of inspiration.

9 The Color Purple Is A Different Kind Of Spielberg Movie (7.8)

The 1985 film The Color purple was based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel of the same name. The color purple It was a turning point for Spielberg, who moved away from his usual summer blockbusters. It was the first Spielberg feature film not to have music composed by John Williams.

the color purple follows Celie Harris, played by Whoopi Goldberg, and portrays her struggles as a young black woman in the early 20th century. Celie deals with domestic violence, racism, sexism and many other difficulties. Despite her origins and harrowing trials, she finds her self-esteem and her path in life, thanks to the friends she makes along the way.

8 Spielberg’s Adaptation Of West Side Story Has Been A Promising Success So Far (7.8)

In 2021 the second feature film adaptation of the 1957 stage musical West Side was released Story, this time with Steven Spielberg in front. On the Westside Story, Rachel Zegler debuts as Maria, in the midst of a gang war between the young white Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks.

West Side Story It is an intense story of violence and clash of cultures, but it has romance as its main theme. The implications are that Maria and Tony are cross lovers, as they come from opposite sides of the conflict. Since the first film was released in 1961, Spielberg’s adaptation has managed to improve on its predecessor, and has received stellar reviews so far.

7 Shark is the king of suspense (8.0)

Shark It was released in 1975 and is often considered one of Steven Spielberg’s most impressive films. Shark follows a man-eating shark that attacks beachgoers at a summer resort. Shark it is widely used as inspiration for thriller movies or those that revolve around terrifying beasts.

It builds the tension perfectly, aided by the classical music of John Williams. Shark She will always be remembered for redefining the horror, thriller and suspense genres. It was Spielberg’s best film at the time of its release and is still highly regarded today.

6 Catch Me If You Can Manage To Juggle Light-Body Comedy And Tension (8.1)

Spielberg’s 2002 movie Catch Me If You Can It is based on the autobiography of Frank Abagnale. Frank allegedly ran high-risk, high-reward scams and made a lot of money. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Frank and Tom Hanks the FBI agent, Carl, who constantly follows him. The strong cast doesn’t stop there, and the impressive performances make Catch Me If You Can receive stellar reviews.

As its title indicates, Catch Me If You Can revels in Carl’s chase after con man Frank. Although it has levels of suspense and intensity, it manages to keep the tone light and fun.

5 The Original Jurassic Park Set A Tough Tone For The Franchise (8.1)

The initial film Jurassic Park, adapted from the novel by Michael Crichton and released in 1993, is the first and undeniably the best of the entire franchise. This includes the most recent movies of Jurassic World. Jurassic Park is fondly and longingly remembered. Jurassic Park brought the beloved and chaotic world of dinosaurs to life with interactions with humans.

Unfortunately, the sequels were never able to recapture the magic and terror of the first installment of Jurassic Park. It is the only entry in the franchise Jurassic World when discussing Steven Spielberg’s greatest hits.

4 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade brought the franchise back to form (8.2)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade It is the third installment of the franchise of Indiana Jones. It is often considered to be a return to form after the second installment, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The last crusade features Sean Connery as Henry Jones Sr., Indiana’s father, and sees Indiana trying to free him from the clutches of the Nazis.

The Holy Grail is the coveted treasure of The Last Crusade. The journey to find him is fraught with danger and betrayal, in another adventure full of action, wonder and danger.

3 Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is the first and best installment in the series (8.4)

Insearch of the lost ark was the first film in the franchise Indiana Jones, and possibly the best. Starring Harrison Ford in the role of the American archaeologist, En search of the Lost Ark focuses on the mysteries of the Ark of the Covenant. The Nazis are determined to seize their unknown powers.

In Search of the Lost Ark cemented the franchise as the embodiment of the action-adventure genre. The Ark powers introduced fantastical elements, including some notable CGI effects. It is the only film in the franchise in which Indiana Jones does not appear in the title, but this does not diminish his role. In Search of the Lost Ark is often referenced and parodied.

2 Saving Private Ryan remains one of the best WWII movies (8.6)

Despite all the incredible movies that have depicted the brutal scenes of World War II over the years, Save to the soldier Ryan remains at the forefront of people’s memories. save the soldier Ryan shows the harrowing nature of the Normandy landings. save the soldier Ryan he sends a small group of men behind enemy lines to almost certain death, hoping to find and safely evacuate one man.

The 1998 film features a stellar cast of big names. Tom Hanks, Vin Diesel and Matt Damon (among many others) perfectly represent all the emotions that come with such a tough mission.

1 Schindler’s List Is Heartbreaking, But Its Brilliance Is Undeniable (8.9)

Schindler’s List has been immortalized as one of the most harrowing movies of all time. The 1993 film is one of Spielberg’s best. The Schindler’s List captures the horrific nature of the Holocaust and those desperately trying to survive it. It stars Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Kingsley, among many others. The list of Schindler follows Oskar Schindler, who saves some 1,100 Jews over the course of World War II.

Sch’s List indler captivates by the intensity of the situation, amid the brutal nature of the events of the war. Schindler’s stance (despite initially appearing as a greedy German businessman) is both surprising and inspiring. His character progression drives the impact of this exceptional film.