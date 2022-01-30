Telemedicine, ethics and COVID-19 – SinEmbargo MX

In a time that was difficult to specify, the use of letters to patients became customary to follow up on the diagnosis, management or treatment of diseases.

This epistolary communication established long ago was a variant of the implicit relationship of the “Medical Act” between the person who offers health services and the people who request it.

We can say that this exchange of information was the first manifestation of remote medical attention. It is necessary and appropriate to offer a variety of health services without physical presence, at a distance. In its beginnings, telemedicine was practiced as an extension of services initiated in person.

The vertiginous evolution of the Internet coupled with web pages and the emergence of mobile applications offering medical information led to the establishment of a new form of professional relationship through real-time communication of audio and/or video conversations. The need created the body and in an asymmetric way, Telemedicine services began to be of common use, mainly in countries with networks and Internet infrastructure with universal access.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a catalyst in accelerating the use of remote health service delivery.

It is essential not to forget. Telemedicine is just an extension of health services offered in a doctor’s office or clinic. In some nations with legal and procedural gaps, such as Mexico, it has been the ethical, moral and principled compass that regulates most telemedicine services.

This does not protect patients or health service providers. The “Legal Regime of the Medical Act”, according to CONAMED, is a “Set of actions received by the user or patient in health services, which have as their objective the recovery of the patient and are carried out by a health professional” .

Using a network platform, a web page or an application to provide detection, counseling, diagnosis, management or treatment of diseases should not be alien to the requirements of the practice of the “medical act”. As I discussed with Dr. Pablo Rossi, a doctor specializing in emergencies, dedicated to doing telemedicine in Spain, Australia, Mexico and England, professions outside of medicine create platforms taking advantage of legal gaps and we find masseuses, trainers (coach), dentists, mathematicians and countless other people cunning and unscrupulous enough to disguise a business taking advantage of the pandemic. The charges are usually labeled as “donations”, which legally exempts responsibility for a paid service. They are professionals of scam and deception in a context of absence of legal framework. They accuse in their actions, being present, as in any tragedy.

It is important and urgent that health authorities, deputies and senators legislate and define the responsibilities of health professionals and patients in what will undoubtedly be increasingly used, telemedicine.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a showcase to make much of what we are as individuals, as humanity, evident. Each of us has chosen what to do for ourselves and what to do for others. Solidarity and empathy have been the path that some of us have chosen. The con and discord have been chosen by other people. Choosing where we position ourselves is and will be the difference.