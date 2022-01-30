Tata Martino warns that Raúl Jiménez remains a doubt to play against Costa Rica

The coach of the Mexican National Team warned that Raúl Jiménez has not yet recovered from his injury and is doubtful to play against Costa Rica

The technician of the Mexico national team, Gerardo Martinomentioned that the striker Raul Jimenez He is not insured to play this Sunday against Costa Rica, due to the injury that the player is carrying.

Tata Martino said that the victory against Jamaica has represented an important emotional boost. picture 7

In a press conference and prior to the game against the Costa Rican team, the helmsman mentioned that “Raúl has been recovering well.”

“He is working intensely, later we will define if he can be in the game or not,” he told the media.

Martino recognized the lack of forcefulness that the Mexican team has had throughout the Concacaf qualifierbecause their forwards have not taken advantage of the balls they have had in the last quarter of the rival field.

“Yes, it is something that worries us a lot. More than worrying, it is taking care of ourselves, because we reach places on the field where it is very difficult to reach so many times per game, the last third, especially on the sides. Afterwards, we missed a lot inside the box. Starting from the fact that we do not give options in the area or the ends of the sides are not correct, ”he said.

Tata Martino He reiterated that the lack of goal “is something that we have suffered for a long time”.

“Any other National Team, that arrives as much as we arrive, would have a much higher percentage of goals than us in relation to the number of times it reaches that area,” he asserted.

In addition, he had words about the young Julián Araujo, who is experiencing his first call-up with the senior team and had to leave the LA Galaxy preseason to get to know the inside of the Mexican team.

“Well, really one of the fundamental reasons was that, that he has his first time in the Senior National Team. He was in the first week of preseason, but it was important for what he offered us against Chile to have him with us, to share a table, a training session, a coffee, a breakfast with the Guardado, the Ochoas, the Morenos, the Herreras, the Jiménezes. . That he begins to think as a National Team player and meet those players that he used to only see on television. We understand that he is working well from what we saw in this week of training, he is a boy who will have at some point… I mean, I don’t know if he will have chances, but he is in a position to do it, “he asserted. .