Supremacy of the Mexican team in recent years against Costa Rica

The Mexican team receives this Sunday the Costa Rican team on the field of the Azteca Stadium, in commitment for the Concacaf qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he will do it with the need to maintain his good streak in the last official duels, where the Tricolor team has an advantage.

This weekend’s game Mexico City has generated a lot of controversy Well, from the Central American country they have kindled spirits with statements where the Azteca Stadium does not weigh and where already Costa Rica won in 2001.

The low game of the Mexican team is not something that is hidden and Despite this, Gerardo Martino’s painting has been imposed on the Ticos on several occasions.

The last time that Costa Rica beat Tricolor in an official duel in the qualifying round for Brazil 2014 at the National Stadium, where Mexico was out of the World Cup for a few minutes under the command of Vctor Manuel Vucetich, since then three technicians have passed and they have not been able to beat the Aztecs.

Last 10 official matches between Mexico and Costa Rica

2012 World Cup Qualifiers | Costa Rica 0-2 Mexico | National Stadium

2012 World Cup Qualifiers | Mexico 1-0 Costa Rica | Aztec stadium

Hex 2013 | Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica | Aztec stadium

Hex 2013 | Costa Rica 2-1 Mexico | National Stadium

Gold Cup 2015 | Mexico 1-0 Costa Rica | MetLife Stadium

Hex 2017 | Mexico 2-0 Costa Rica | Aztec stadium

Hex 2017 | Costa Rica 1-1 Mexico | National Stadium

Gold Cup 2019 | Mexico (5) 1-1 (4) | NRG Stadium

Nations League 2021 | Mexico (5) 0-0 (4) | NRG Stadium

Octagonal 2021 | Costa Rica 0-1 Mexico | National Stadium

