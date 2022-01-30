Star Plus premieres | What are the best Star Plus releases for the month of February?

February is coming, known as the month of love and friendship on February 14, and with them the arrival of several titles to the catalogs of the different streaming services is also approaching.

Star Plus is one of the newer platforms, however, it has managed to get a large number of users due to its various content ranging from classic movies and series to the latest releases and various live sports from ESPN.

To be able to enjoy all its contents, you just have to go to their official website or click here and subscribe to one of the plans it offers.

What are the best Star Plus releases for the month of February?

Pam & Tommy

Release date: February 2

The production, which stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan, is inspired by the real-life story of the celebrity couple’s private video that was leaked in the 1990s and became a worldwide sensation when it hit the web.

The invisible man

Release date: February 2

This film directed by Leigh Whannell, is an adaptation of the novel by HG Wells and will star Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Harriet Dyer.

The First Wave

Release date: February 4

This is an exclusive Star+ documentary that enters a New York City hospital during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the city particularly hard.

Elizabeth is missing

Release date: February 4

This film is an adaptation of the novel by Emma Healey, a mystery film in which Maud, a woman suffering from increasing cognitive decline, struggles to understand what has happened to her best friend, Elizabeth, who has disappeared.

the french chronicle

Release date: February 9

This is Wes Anderson’s most recent film, it tells three stories linked by the preparation of the latest issue of a Kansas publication, much like The New Yorker.

The clan

Release date: February 11

This is an Argentine police drama that is based on a true story: the case of the Arquímides Puccio family. In the early 1980s, this intelligence officer began a series of kidnappings for ransom, which ended in executions. All this he did with his children.

The hunger games: Mockingjay

Release date: February 11

Part 1 and part 2 of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay complete the trilogy with which the famous saga The Hunger Games, by the American writer Suzanne Collins, was adapted to the cinema.

The Walking Dead (Season 11)

Release date: February 20

Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) declares that “brick by brick, block by block, we are putting the world back together as it was.” This phrase works as a hopeful message for his community, however, as always in the series, it is expected that not everything will go as planned.

Ford vs. Ferrari

Release date: February 25

Car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver/engineer Ken Miles (Christian Bale) are given an assignment by Henry Ford II and Ford executive Lee Iacocca: to end Ferrari’s supremacy in auto racing. The competition is, in this James Maingold film, against time, to prepare a GT40 model that can compete in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Other premieres:

-American Dad

– Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

– The Last Man on Earth

– dark places

– Don’t Let Go

– Doom: Annihilation

– Harriet

– The exotic Marigold Hotel

– Love in game

– Inside Man: Most Wanted

– Cocoon: The Return, Tornado

– Hola

-Family Guy

-Snow drop

-Taste The Nation

– Ghost Whisperer

-Shutter

– Love The Coopers

– First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II and Rambo III

– Good Neighbors 2

– Queen & Slim

-Enslaved

– O Auto da Boa Lie

– cats

– The lighthouse

– Fantastic Captain

– dark spirits

– Framed by The Killer

– Big Sky

– Britannia

– 1917

– Slightly pregnant

– Ich War Night Niemals in New York

– Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas