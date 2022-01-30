Star of “Narcos: Mexico” becomes Mark Wahlberg’s partner for next film | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY. – The Mexican actress and producer born in Matatlán, Oaxaca joins Mark Wahlberg for the upcoming biographical film based on the life of Stuart Long, where Wahlberg will play the boxer-turned-father.

The protagonist of the Netflix series “Narcos: Mexico” joins the list of Mexican actors and actresses who have come to work in Hollywood, such as Eiza González and Gael García Bernal.

Ruiz has received awards for Best Actress at an International Level and is a member of the Actors Studio.

In 2006, he shared credits with Jennifer López and Antonio Banderas in the film “Bordertown”, based on the femicides of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua and had the support of Amnesty International.

The Mexican interpreter has also stood out as a producer, where her film “Leap Year” won the Caméra d’Or at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival.

She has recently stood out for her portrayal of Isabella Bautista in the series “Narcos: Mexico”, which already has 2 seasons.

An ambitious project

The biographical film will deal with the life of Stuart Long, who attended Catholic University and found a “liberation” in boxing. After a motorcycle accident, he rediscovered his faith and joined Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon.

Later, Long was diagnosed with a rare degenerative disease that led him to use crutches and later a motorized chair, from which he worked.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, among the stars joining the project are Mel Gibson, who will play Stuart’s father, and Rosalind Ross, who wrote the script and will mark her directorial debut. Finally, production is expected to begin in April, and will take place in Los Angeles, California.