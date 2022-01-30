Spider-Man: No Way Home: from the Guinness record of Tobey Maguire and Willen Dafoe, to the wink in tribute to Stan Lee

The last installment of the arachnid franchise, it became one of the great hits in Hollywood. In the midst of a debate around the massive presence of Marvel movies in cinemas, the film by spider-man continues to be chosen by a large majority of viewers who go to theaters. And among many of the records that this title broke, one emerged that has to do with two of its stars, Tobey Maguire Y Willen Dafoe.

Both were highlighted by the Guinness record, by becoming the actors who remained linked to a character for the longest amount of time. Marvel, Spider-Man in Maguie’s case, and the Green Goblin in Dafoe’s. From the first movie spider-man, premiered in 2002, until No Way Home, both are associated with their characters for 19 years and 225 days (at the time that record was set).

Willem Dafoe Kay Blake – ZUMA Press Wire

With that mention, they dethrone whoever had that record in their hands: Hugh Jackman in the skin of Wolverine. The actor had played the clawed mutant for 16 years and 232 days, between all the parts of X Men and of Wolverines In solitary. But these mentions will soon change, when next November, with the premiere of the new film by Flash, Michael Keaton keep that record when he returns to play Batman, a character he first personified in 1989, for the feature film directed by Tim Burton. With that return, Keaton will have played the hero of Gotham for 33 years, a number practically insurmountable.

For Maguire, as he recently confessed, joining the film was a real source of enthusiasm, and in an interview he explained why he decided to join the project, without hesitation: “In the initial meeting with producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, it was The love and spirit of celebration that they wanted to impart to the film was evident. And for me, when the artists or the people running the creative process have some kind of authentic, genuine intention of celebration and love, I just feel like joining that. I’m a big fan of Tom and also Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing when they called me, it was a bit of a mystery, but I didn’t hesitate.”

Stan Lee THE NATION

On the other hand, in recent days a wink emerged that was not filmed, and that was a tribute to the remembered cameos of Stan Lee. Who was one of the top creatives within Marvel, died in 2018, leaving behind an immeasurable work. During the 1960s, Lee was involved in the creation of numerous comic book icons including Iron Man, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and many more.