“Soul mates”: Kourtney Kardashian shows that her destiny was to be with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker They made their official sentimental relationship in the most surprising way in 2021, the same year in which they proved to be totally in love until the point of commitment.

And although before, the two maintained other relationships than their respective children were bornRecently, kourtney kardashian showed that his with Travis Barker it was a matter of time because they were destined to be together.

The businesswoman shared through her Instagram, some photographs that according to her were taken in June 2018in which she appeared in the foreground leaning against a bar, while behind her, there was the famous drummer.

According to the photographs it seems that they were not aware that they were in the same place, in fact the two seem to be on their own business. In fact, Travis Barker seems distracted and not having knowledge of the photographs that were taken of kourtney kardashian at that moment.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were meant to be together

It is well known that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker They began to be friends for several years, however this image in which the drummer accidentally seems to filter into the photo of the businesswoman, shows that it was destiny to be together.

Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram.

And by the way, Barker commented on the post with a “Soulmates”while some Kourtner followers commented that it was destiny and were surprised by that scene.