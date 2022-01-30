Some players are uncomfortable because the squad increased internal competition

With the announcement of a closed template given by the directive and Technical Body of America, the feeling left by the assembly of the team is one of satisfaction in the club.

With 2 players per position, Santiago Solari stated that he was happy with his staff, although the negotiations in some cases took longer than expected, in Coapa They are calm because they know that there is a lot of time ahead, so it is hoped that there will no longer be justifications and/or pretexts to reach the Liguilla in better shape and overcome the barrier of the Quarterfinals.

In the Nido azulcrema everyone is aware that the internal competition will be of high intensity and that no one can fall into a state of relaxation because they will immediately lose ownership, something that ends up benefiting the functioning of the team.

However, among the players not everything is happiness; Although the atmosphere that exists is one of harmony and respect, several of them feel uncomfortable with the decision to add more players to their positions and although their goal is to maintain a high and competitive level to be taken into account, it is not a secret that for some this internal competition came to shake a certain comfort.

The central defense, the midfield and both extremes were the positions that were reinforced in this market and, although in the end they were lower than high, the choice of the footballers was indicated and required by the Technical Staff.

“The relationship in the group is not bad, in fact it is very good, but it does show that there are some who did not totally agree with the signings and it is normal”, confirmed a source consulted by RECORD.

