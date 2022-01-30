Solo Leveling, a spectacular action and role-playing game for PC and mobile, presents gameplay

Netmarble has announced a new action role-playing title based on the novel only leveling. Reach PC and mobile devices on a date that has not been specified, and to celebrate this announcement has shown a first video of gameplay which you can see below.

This adventure for a player will allow to increase the power of the character and include multiple cinematic sequences that will apparently follow the story of the manhwa -Korean comic-. Netmarble promises action battles with a lot of style and from what is shown in the video, bet on a gameplay similar to that of hack’n slash with aesthetics cell shading. RPG elements will place more importance on skills and customization.

The story of only leveling tells us about the hunter Sung Jinwoo, who enters a mysterious dungeon accompanied by a group of hunters. After surviving an almost endless fight, a program called System chooses him as its only player and Allows you the ability to level up your strength to defeat monsters. -and humans-.

a media license

only leveling It was published on the digital comics and fiction platform KakaoPage in 2016 and was later published by D&C Media. The novel got more than 2.4 million readers on KakaoPage and was adapted into English under the title Only I level up in 2018. There is a western adaptation underway.

Regarding Netmarble, the South Korean developer is focused on mobile projects and has worked in The King of Fighters All Star, Marvel: Future Revolution, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, Star Wars: Force Arena, Uncharted Waters Online, SD Gundam Capsule Fighter Y Dragon Ball Online.