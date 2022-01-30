Sofia Vergara launches her own beauty line

She already has her fragrances, jeans and other clothes with her name, but now Sofía Vergara will launch a line of beauty products like other celebrities of the show.

The Colombian sexy bomb teamed up for this project with Chris Salgardo, former president of Kiehl’s, an American cosmetics brand that specializes in skin, body and hair care products.

The actress, who gained great popularity for the Modern Family series, follows in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Miranda Kerr, Jennifer Lopez, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, among others.

According to the site WWD (Women’s Wear Daily), an expert on the subject of fashion, beauty and business, Vergara will soon launch her beauty brand, for which she has hired former L’Oréal employee Chris Salgardo as executive director of the company.

It has been reported that Joe Manganiello’s wife is preparing for this launch by working hand in hand with her manager and business partner, Luis Balaguer, as well as with the pharmaceutical laboratory Cantabria Labs, an international company founded in 1989.

“We have been taking the right steps for some time to launch this new line, which we are very proud of and which will be a benchmark cosmetic solution,” the actress said in a statement.

So far, it has not been specified which categories the Colombian brand is targeting.

In statements published by the WWD site, Juan Matji, president of Cantabria Labs, said in a statement that Salgardo’s experience will be essential to offer consumers a new generation of intelligent products and solutions for skin care, beauty and health. Health.

The laboratories with which the sexy Colombian will join are known to be a reference brand in dermatological prescription in Europe (leader in Spain, Italy and Portugal) whose purpose is to improve people’s health and quality of life.

So far, it has not been reported which markets Sofia’s new products will reach, but it is known that the company with which it is associating has a presence in more than 80 countries and subsidiaries in China, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Mexico, which They have made it international.

Recently, her Sofía Jeans brand launched the garments that make up the spring collection, which she announced through her Instagram account.