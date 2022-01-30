“She is a punky and empowered villain”

There are movies in which everyone remembers the villain of the role instead of the protagonists. The bad guys sometimes have more personality and charisma than the goofy heroes. When one thinks of Misery comes to mind to Katy Bates breaking poor James Cann’s ankles. Y The silence of the lambs it is what it is for him Hannibal Lecter from Anthony Hopkins. It also happens in animated movies. There will not be many people who can tell what the names of the two protagonists of 101 Dalmatians, but I am sure that there is no one who does not know the name of the villain of the classic Disney. Exactly. Cruella de Vil. An iconic, unique and unforgettable character.

From Disney they have been revitalizing their classics with flesh and blood actors for years, and although Cruella has already given her a face and voice, the great Glenn Close, now a movie focuses only on her. In who she was before she became a villain, in her motives. A film directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Tony McNamara -screenwriter of The favourite-, which has its main attraction in the confrontation between its two protagonists, the Cruella she brings to life Emma Stone and that he faces the cruel and uptight Baroness who is played by another Emma (Thompson).

EL ESPAÑOL has been able to chat with them, and emma thompson tells why he didn’t hesitate for a minute to do it when he read the script: “I loved it because it was unusual. It is a story of two women. There are no men. there is no love story and they talk about their work, because they are two creative geniuses. Yes, they are a bit out of their minds, but that hadn’t been seen… ever! I was excited and very proud that Disney decided to make it.”



But, what does Cruella de Vil have so that everyone stays with the villain instead of with the protagonists? For Emma Stone it is a mixture, but she emphasizes that “only her look is iconic”. “You remember her with that wonderful black and white hair… in the US it’s a very popular Halloween costume. With his coat, his cigarette… I think that set people’s minds on fire. And she is one of the cruelest villains, the cruel among the cruel. It’s horrifying to think that someone wants to steal puppies for a coat. But what I found really funny was imagining it this way, in the punk years, in the 70s. She is a punk villain, from her look. And she is empowered and independent. It was so much fun to explore that.”

Thompson explained later, at the film’s press conference, that she was happy because she has been “for decades playing what her mother calls ‘good women in dresses,'” and that with The Baroness she has turned it around to play “a really evil woman in dresses.” Cruella shows the rivalry of these two women in a world of men, but Emma Stone does not believe that this is the reason why they act like this, that they imitate the behavior of men, but rather that they “comply with the pressure that the society puts on women to please people and everyone”.

Women comply with the pressure that society puts on them to please people and everyone. They tell us to smile even when things annoy us

“They tell us to smile even when things are bothering us, and I think these women act like all that pressure doesn’t exist. They show each other how they really are and there are a lot of women, and these two are like that. They are fascinating, great and very bad, but above all they are complex, as we all are, “he added about a film that will be released in theaters and Disney + at the same time this Friday.

A project that, a priori, might seem like it hardly fit into a career that already has an Oscar and in which she has worked with the best directors of the moment, but Cruella had an ace up her sleeve, the script by Tony McNamara with whom worked on The Favourite, and that they created something that “is definitely darker than a Disney movie usually is. Of course it is not a movie rated only for adults, but it is darker than any Disney movie that I have seen in a long time, “he said about this project that has all the ballots to sweep the box office and make girls want to be more Cruella and less Cinderella.

