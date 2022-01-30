Shawn Mendes makes a sad decision and shares it with his fans

Musician Shawn Mendes decided to give bad news to his fans who were already eager for his return to the stage with the Wonder World Tour. The Canadian singer chose to postpone all his concerts until 2023 due to the pandemic, which also affects the possible dates he would have in Latin America.

Although he did not include Latin America in this first part of the tour, his fans expected him to arrive this year between the shows scheduled in Europe and the United States. The Canadian had scheduled his first show in Denmark, for the month of March.

On his social networks, along with the announcement, Shaws shared the following message, making clear the enormous sadness he feels at having to delay – again- his concerts due to the increase in infections worldwide of Covid and its new variants.

“I’m so sorry I won’t be able to see you sooner- Unfortunately we were forced to move the UK/EU tour dates to 2023 due to the pandemic. The tour will now kick off in June with the currently scheduled North American dates as planned, and the new rescheduled UK/Europe dates can be found at WonderTheTour.com.

The popular singer is not going through a good emotional moment after breaking up with Camila Cabello, so the tour represented good therapy.

The world of music is still unstable

The music industry is on alert due to the increase in infections and the new variants that appear in the world, which causes more changes in the musical agenda.

Musicians who have tested positive for Covid are also part of the reasons why shows are canceled or postponed, causing more changes.

As well as Shawn Mendes announced that he is no longer going on tour in 2022, other artists have opted for the same, for the safety of his followers.

Guns N’ Roses, BTS, Coldplay, among others have had to make changes to their tour or pause the announcement of new dates.

