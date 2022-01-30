Selena Gomez’s Transformation: Long Blonde Hair, Golden Skin, and Kardashian-Style Curves

Selena Gomez took to her social media to promote a new collaboration with a swimwear brand. In addition to the fact that she designed the garments herself, the transformation of her appearance caught the attention of users.

At the end of March 2021, the actress shared a photo in which she showed off her blonde hair for the first time, but did not publish other photos of her new hair, which was still relatively short in length.

However, in an exclusive photo session for Vogue magazine, the former Disney Channel star confirmed that her platinum hair is here to stay, after sharing some photos of her new image with her followers.

Now, once again, Gomez delighted her followers with a new publication from her Instagram profile, in which she shows her new long blonde hair, with golden skin and curves in the purest style of the Kardashian sisters.

Selena Gomez celebrates her imperfections

The transformation of the actress and singer is part of the swimsuit campaign, which is part of an exclusive line created for La Mariette, a brand created by Theresa Marie Mingus, one of her best friends.

“I am so grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collab with La Mariette goes on sale today!” the singer wrote in the caption of the photo in which she poses in a purple swimsuit and shows off her dazzling new image.

Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend explained that one of the things she likes most about the swimwear brand “is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally” and said that “I hope you like it as much as I do”.

All About Selena Gomez

all about celebrities