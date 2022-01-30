Selena Gomez will star in ‘Spiral’

After Miley Cyrus, now it is Selena Goméz who writes to Pedro Sánchez!

Selena Gomez goes platinum blonde and revolutionizes Instagram

Selena Gomez is once again the protagonist of the day in social networks. And not, It is not because he has written a new ‘tweet’ to Pedro Sánchez (it’s still hard for us to believe it), nor because she has decided to surprise us with another of those changes of looks that leave us speechless. The former Disney star is in the news because she has a new film project in her hands: she will be the protagonist of ‘Spiral‘.

As we have been able to learn from the portal ‘Deadline’, it is a psychological ‘thriller’ produced by Drake (yes, the rapper) and directed by petra collins -it will mean the jump to the big screen by the popular photographer and friend of Gómez-. The plot will be centered on the life of a young ‘influencer’, a role played by Gómez, whose addiction to social networks is causing her body to fall apart.

A story that inevitably takes us back to those times when Selena had to get away from social networks after experiencing that toxicity firsthand. He even reconsidered quitting music! If there is someone who has received ‘hate’ on this type of platform, be it for one reason or another, that has been the singer herself…

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This news comes just after the ‘Baila Conmigo’ artist has finished recording the series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ from Hulu that also seems to be released imminently.

About ‘Spiral’ little else we have known. There is no date, nor the names that complete the cast, not even when the recordings will begin. Although girls, calm down, we will be attentive to be able to report everything. Selena Gomez back on the big screen? This is worth it.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io