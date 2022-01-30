Selena Gomez walks around with the sexiest manicure of the season

This weekend, Selena Gomez and her new blonde hair, returned to the stage but, this time not as a singer but in the role of hostess. The event was the concert VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World, which took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, an initiative of the Global Citizen organization that also had Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as campaign presidents.

Among the artists who participated in the significant concert were Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder and HER who came together to ‘celebrate hope as families and communities come together after receiving the vaccine, and make a call to world leaders to take a step forward for the equitable distribution of the COVID 19 vaccine.’, as described by Global Citizen on its website.

On her arrival on the event’s red carpet, Selena Gomez chose a scarlet dress with oversize sleeves which she combined with high black patent leather boots and a silver choker, thus achieving a look worthy of a true pop star… and, well, she is.