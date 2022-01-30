Selena Gomez: “Singing in Spanish allowed me to take my voice elsewhere”

Ten years ago the first album in Spanish by Selena Gomez, Revelation, it is being done. She first got her fans excited about the idea via Twitter in 2011. Then came life itself and an ever-expanding career, but the dream wasn’t far from her head. “If I had released this album earlier, it wouldn’t have had the same impact”, He says. The biggest influence on the sound of the EP is her namesake, the late Selena Quintanilla-Perez; also features production from reggaeton hitmaker Tainy and a duet with Raww Alexander. From rareof 2020, Gomez (28) was associated with blackpink, hosted a cooking show and launched a makeup line (Rare Beauty). She will soon appear in her first television role since her Disney days, starring alongside Steve Martin Y Martin Short the upcoming comedy for Hulu Only Murders in the Building. “I only go where my heart tells me,” she says. “I’ll keep doing it as long as I can.”

– You said that you think you sing better in Spanish and you learned the language again. How was that?

– He spoke it fluently until he was seven years old. I think what he meant was that I feel like I belong. I don’t feel so judged. Maybe this comes from years of people saying I’m not a true artist. Exploring this side of my life was absolutely wonderful. It allowed me to take my voice elsewhere. I felt very safe when singing. I hope people listen to all the work behind it and enjoy it.

– How do you think people perceived you as an artist, and to what extent is it different from how you would like to be seen?

– When I was younger, it would be fair to say that I had no idea what I was talking about. In a way, she was building a character while she was singing. It’s fun to do something that younger kids like. That was my goal. Later, I didn’t want that story anymore… I know I’m not the best singer, but I do know how to tell stories. I connect emotionally with my music. It means as much to me as it does to the best singer in the world.

– You already did two seasons of your cooking show for HBO Max, Selena + Chef. What was the best thing you learned from the chefs who gave you virtual cooking classes for the show?

– Patience. I get very frustrated. They edit the program, obviously, in order to show the most chaotic moments. But that’s exactly how I am, which is to say a bit silly. But there were quieter moments that were very special and a little more intimate.

– Did you make any of the recipes yourself?

– I’m going to be frank: when I don’t have a direction, I don’t do so well. But it’s so much fun. As a surprise, they gave me a small booklet where I have all the recipes I tried. So it’s not terrible, but it’s nice to have someone guide you.

– You’re filming a new show with two of the funniest people alive, Martin Short and Steve Martin. What was it like coming back to a set?

– Ordinary. I’m an executive producer, so I was able to be a part of the process of the show. I missed the set. Steve is very sweet and Martin is chaos. A beautiful combination. I can spend time with these legends, listen to anecdotes and ask for advice. I love it.

– You recently denounced big names in technology, such as Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, for spreading false information about Covid-19 and the riots on Capitol Hill. What led you to publish those open letters?

– I got very angry. I haven’t had social media for three years. I post through my team: I take the photo, I write the download, I do what I have to do. But knowing what people believe, based on what they are being shown, displeases me. It is not true and it is harmful. I couldn’t sit around doing nothing. Maybe before it would have scared me, but now I prefer to risk it for millions of people.

– You accused the big sites of “making money with evil”, for example, when they transmit advertisements with lies about the elections. What motivated you to do it?

– Was sated. I used to be terrified to speak. It wasn’t that direct. But I’m also glad I was the way I was because maybe at the time I didn’t have the right information. When I felt that what was happening was too much, it didn’t seem OK anymore. To say that someone is an alien or a murderer when all he did was contribute to society… that doesn’t make sense.