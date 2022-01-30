Selena Gomez goes viral by showing off her recovered figure in a bikini

Selena Gomez says goodbye to beauty stereotypes and shows herself natural in front of the mirror

Selena Gomez announced in 2015 that he has lupus, an autoimmune disease that attacks his own tissues, such as his joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs. As a consequence, the artist struggles daily with her weight, as she suffers sudden physical ups and downs.

“I have become insecure. I also have lupus so I fluctuate a lot with my weight, so I had to learn early on to get tough when it comes to these things and to understand that it doesn’t matter at all. It’s just hateful. That’s it,” he revealed to Cosmopolitan.

And it is that, the former Disney Channel star is constantly criticized for gaining or losing weight quickly. A few months ago, her fans worried that Selena was very thin, but through a new photograph, the actress showed that she is fully recovered. She looks cuter than ever!

Selena shows off her recovered figure in an amazing bikini

Selena Gomez used her social media to help swimwear brand La’ Mariette by posing in one of her bikinis in front of the mirror and later for a special photo shoot for the fashion line.

“It was a lot of fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because [los fundadores] and I love being outside so much,” Selena said in a statement.

“After going through the samples, my favorite color was purple; I wanted to stay away from the colors that I usually like, red and white. Purple felt different to me. And we add pops of color like green and neon here and there; it really becomes your own suit, however you wear it,” he added.

Who wants a bikini with Sel’s?

