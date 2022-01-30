Schedule and where to watch Mexico vs Costa Rica LIVE

The return to Aztec stadium it will be with a Mexico vs. Costa Rica. A vital game in the World Cup Qualifiers of the CONCACAF Course to Qatar 2022 and where new measures against the homophobic cry will also be tested.

After having defeated Jamaica as a visitor, the team led by Gerardo Martino will return home to seek to defeat Costa Rica and thus, take a firm step towards the classification to Qatar 2022.

It may interest you: This was said by

Tata Martino

after Mexico’s win over Jamaica

The worst defeat of Mexico in the Azteca Stadium (VIDEO)

Statistics of Mexico and Costa Rica

After nine days played in the CONCACAF Octagonal Final Course to Qatar 2022, the Mexican team is in third position with five wins, two draws and two losses. Encounters where he scored 13 goals and received eight.

For its part, Costa Rica has battled in Play off. He has won three games, has drawn the same three and has also lost three. In total he has scored seven goals, receiving the same number of annotations.

History between Mexico and Costa Rica

In matches of World Cup Qualifying, there have been 23 meetings of Mexico vs. Costa Rica. The Aztec team dominates the series with twelve victories, in exchange for four of the Ticos and only seven draws.

In general, the Mexican dominance is maintained, registering 31 victories, in exchange for 16 draws and six defeats. It has cost him work Costa Rica in the World Cup Qualifying.

What time Mexico vs Costa Rica?

The Mexico vs. Costa Rica It will be the second game of the FIFA date for both teams. It will start at 5:00 p.m. Central time on Sunday, January 30.

You will be able to see the game totally live on Aztec 7, the app and the site

Aztec Sports

from 4:45 p.m. Central Mexico time.

It may interest you: How, when and where to see live Mexico versus Costa Rica?

Mexico

versus Costa Rica?