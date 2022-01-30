Santos Laguna gives the best news to all of Colombia and paralyzes Reinaldo Rueda

Santos Laguna surprised fans throughout Colombia by signing one of the young stars of the National Team led by Reinaldo Rueda.

January 29, 2022 7:30 p.m.

The Colombian National Team will have good news among so many pale after the 1-0 defeat against Peru and this was confirmed by the president of Santos Laguna in Liga MX when he expressed his interest in one of the young stars.

Dante Elizalde, president of the entity of the Warriors, He confirmed the news through an interview where he made it clear that they were looking for a replacement for Juan Otero and ended up finding him in Deportivo Cali.

“I want to confirm the hiring of Harold Preciado, I have just arrived from Barranquilla, Colombia, where I spent the last week meeting with the player, his wife, his daughter and his representative to bring this to fruition, he leaves us satisfied both in the sporting part and the human, he is a footballer who comes to win, he knows the institution well and the demands of the fans”, confirmed the president.

“We had a closed campus, the offer for Juan Ferney Otero came up and we proceeded, but in order to proceed we had done our homework and Harold’s information was in the files, he became a very important solution because he is a great nine, but also He can play on the wings,” he added.

In addition, he was dissatisfied with the role of the team in the Clausura 2022 Tournament and they expect immediate changes: “We are very dissatisfied because we see the work of Pedro (Caixinha) and his group and it does not correspond to where we should meet, it only touches continue working and reiterate that commitment, we know that in changes of direction there is an adaptation phase, but we will have to build on that base because things are being done well”.

In this way, Elizalde will be able to count on the 27-year-old player in order to reinforce the area that Juan Otero left vacant when he signed for Club América and promises to be one of the club’s important pieces.