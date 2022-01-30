Rumor: Pokémon Legends: Arceus will have DLC

After knowing the latest news of this long-awaited game, we have now received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: today we bring information about a rumor regarding DLC.

DLC for Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

The information we bring today includes details about the possibility of additional content arriving in the future. The data has been offered by the insider Kuhuwhich has gained a reputation for correctly sharing details about the title.

He has now claimed that DLC is on the way, but has not gone into detail. Still, references to Mega Evolutions and more have also been found in the game code:

In addition to this, cries for Pokémon with Mega Evolutions do exist in the game’s sound data (00000956.wem = Mega Garchomp). They are not used when using Strong/Agile Style moves. I think it’s pretty peculiar that they stubbed these in SWSH but re-added them for Legends. — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) January 27, 2022

We will have to pay attention to more details.

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28, 2022, here.

