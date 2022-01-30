Rumor: Peacemaker would do justice in Fortnite

The pacifist diplomat from DC Comics would have a chance to fall into the battle royale due to the popularity he gained with his own series.

After the release of the movie The Suicide Squad in 2021, many characters were well received by certain viewers. One of them is peacemaker, the character of John Cena who might step on Fortnite just like his partner Bloodsport did.

James Gunn, series creator and scriptwriter, was consulted about the possibility of seeing the antihero in the battle royale. After that appeared Donald Mustard, Creative Director of Epic Games, which releases a reference that becomes clear after seeing chapter 5 (“Everything is fine”). It should be noted that it does not count as a spoiler of any event.

All right, most of those, you’re right, they could probably go to Fortnite. But I would NEVER put Ariana Grande in there! She looks too innocent!@John Cena 😉 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) January 28, 2022 “Alright, most of those, you’re right, could probably go to Fortnite. But I would NEVER put Ariana Grande there! It seems too innocent.”

Let’s remember that Peacemaker appeared before in Fortnite but as the spray “He’s the Peacemaker”. This was available with Bloodsport Bundle which includes the same character in the suit he uses in The Suicide Squad. In fact, others appeared in the same style as the first one, such as Harley Quinn with another design, King Shark and Polka-Dot Man.

Peacemaker spray in Fortnite. Via 4Nite.Site

The idea that it arrives does not sound so far-fetched after the popularity of its fresh and own series on HBO Max. Furthermore, according to the artist Big John, his archives would be incorporated into the patch 19.20. Regarding the release date of the version, it would be between February 1 and 2 Leading us to its early release on test servers.

Finally, we could talk about the price that would be around the supposed batch of Peacemaker in Fortnite. The character would be worth around 1500-1800 V-Bucks according to the previous ones released from the DC series line. As for its complete package with additional cosmetics, and guiding us from the aforementioned parameter, it would be worth between 1800-2100 Turkeys.