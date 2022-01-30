romantic movies that are everyone’s favorite.

Sentimental relationships are present in basically everything we live. In movie themes, we can find from tragic dramas about possible loves, to stories of overcoming. Whether you hate or love emotion, here we present the most recognized romantic genre productions of all time.

Forrest Gump

One of the most acclaimed films in the history of cinema has drawn attention beyond its impeccable plot. It is questioned whether this tape is romantic in tint; but nevertheless, Forrest (Tom Hanks) and Jenny (Robin Wright) is an honest, authentic and real relationship.

Throughout the film a love is described that is true, not like those that are visualized in cinema today that are ‘inconstant’ and ‘bearable’.

Beauty and the Beast

In this space there is also room for animated films, which through innocence and imagination, make us believe in happy endings.

One of them is the film starring a French village girl who falls in love with a prince incarnated as a beast. Although the way in which Beast treats Belle is questioned, we realize that love beyond physical attraction lies in the way it leads us to be better people.

Would you believe in such a love?

Pride and Prejudice

The tape based on the Jane Austen book, which was brought to reality in 2005, It is cataloged as one of the best productions in romantic terms.

The portrait built on the love between Lizzy and Mr. Darcy, invites us to believe in the distant opportunities that life presents us, when issues such as social differences get in the way.

titanica

Without a doubt, the film directed by James Cameron is a classic when it comes to romanticism. The fleeting but passionate romance between Jake and Rose makes us think in the middle of the tape how intense it could be; however, the tragic end that the protagonists experienced generates us a bit of disappointment and sadness.

But why not keep the beautiful and pure that this story left us?

two meters from you

The most contemporary of all films, it stars Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson, playing two 17-year-olds who fall madly in love, however, both must be less than two meters apart, since they suffer from cystic fibrosis.

Defying the impositions that life demands of them, both will do the impossible to be together. Who wouldn’t be happy when the love of their life questions the rules to be by your side?

