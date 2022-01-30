Romance? Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, caught on a date

Bye Brangelina! the industry of showbiz you could be about to witness the birth of a new romance.

And it is that, Angelina Jolie, 46, was captured this Wednesday night – June 30 – leaving the famous Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in Los Angeles, California, after having an appointment with nothing more and nothing less than the interpreter of ‘Blinding Lights‘, The Weeknd.

As reported The Sun, Angelina Jolie and The Weekend spent hours at the restaurant. Once the date is over both decided to leave the establishment separately, probably to avoid raising suspicions.

Are Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd in a relationship?

Although still It is not known how both celebrities joined paths, This news has taken more than one by surprise.

And it is that, while the American and the Canadian may have had a romantic evening, the truth is that the couple could also have met for labor issues, So let’s remember that Abel will soon venture as a producer and actor in Hollywood.

In fact, The Weeknd’s representative recently confirmed that the singer is set to star in, produce and co-write a new drama series for HBO, which will run under the name of ‘the idol‘. This series will narrate the story of a pop star who begins an affair with the owner of a Los Angeles club, who ends up being the leader of a secret cult.

Reinforcing the theory that they only met for business, a source close to Selena Gomez’s ex expressed the following for Page Six: “Clearly they’re not trying to hide [la cita]. [The Weeknd] he’s definitely focused on getting into the movie business. He’s got the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

For now, There is nothing left but to wait for one of the celebrities to confirm or deny the possibilities of a new romance.