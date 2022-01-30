Relive Chicharito’s goal in the victory of the Galaxy

The name of Javier Hernandez It continues to be mentioned repeatedly every time the Mexican National Team enters into activity. Some consider that “Chicharito” he should be considered again by the national coach, Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who has removed him from the squad since a friendly match against the United States in 2019.

While the Aztec team is concentrated to play the second of the three qualifying matches that it will hold on this FIFA Date against Costa Rica, tomorrow at the Azteca Stadium, Javier again gave something to talk about.

First goal of the year for Chicharito

The Jalisco striker scored one of the goals with which his team, the Los Angeles Galaxy, won 5-4 at Toronto FC in the first game of the year for the Angelenos.

Hernández was not the only Mexican who was present on the scoreboard, another of the annotations was made by the 19-year-old, Efrain Alvarez, who, unlike “Chicharito” has been considered by Martino recently.

Álvarez played his first minutes with the Senior National Team in March of last year, although he was not currently considered for duels

off Jamaica,

Costa Rica and Panama, respectively.

The rest of the goals scored by the Galaxy were scored by Kevin Cabral, Samuel Grandsir and Farai Mutatu.

The next MLS season will start at the end of February, The Galaxy’s debut is scheduled for the 27th of the aforementioned month against New York City FC, current champion of American football, while Toronto, a team that could also have a Mexican in its ranks soon with the possible incorporation of the defender Carlos Salcedo, will be presented a day earlier visiting FC Dallas.

