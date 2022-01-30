“Refried” on TV, why do platforms bet on old stories to attract subscribers?- Uno TV

As in the cinema, streaming platforms are betting on “refried”. | Photo: Internet.

In order to attract more subscribers, the big platforms streaming are turning to a new trend that until now only happened in the cinema: the refried.

The intention of resume “old” or rehashed stories on streaming platforms is search for new subscriberswhich “they feel nostalgic for their youth”, said Andrew Connor, a lecturer at the University of Edinburgh who has worked on the BBC’s series service.

According to Conner, the platforms have thought about the emotional argument of rewatching a cult series.

“For example, ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ the typical audience at the time was teenagers. Today they are thirty-somethings capable of paying a subscription to a platform”.

This trend is also increasing because the economic model of these companies is based on the number of subscriberswhich always has to go up.

What’s more, the aftermath also makes it possible to limit financial problems. “Launching a new series costs a lot of money and its success is not guaranteed. With a sequel, the risk almost disappears.” assured Jean Chalaby, a media sociologist at the City University of London.

“We are seeing a real content war between the platforms”, Chalaby said.

An example of this was the episode of “reunions” of the famous series “friends”, wave new season of “Sex in the city”released in 2021 and both available on HBO MAX.

Upcoming rehashes in 2022

“The Prince of rap”

One of the rehashes that streaming will resume in 2022will be the hit of the 1990s, “The prince of Bel Air”, in Mexico better known as “The Prince of rap”starring Will Smith.

And it is that, this 2022 the Peacock platform will launch a new version of this cult series that made known and catapulted the career of the then young Will Smith.

“How I Met Your Mother”

The classic of the 2000s, “How I Met Your Mother”will have its sequel with “How I Met Your Father”broadcast on the Hulu platform.

The same happens with “House of the Dragon” on HBO Max, a series created from the universe of “Game of Thrones”.

Other refried