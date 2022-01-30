Referee pulls out the pistol and kicks the players with his butt | Video

With the referee it is NOT discussed…

A match of amateur futsal in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul ended in a cgeneralized infusion, qyou left at least two injured after the referee pointed a gun and assaulted the players.

Once the match, played last Wednesday at the Cassino Beach and which was broadcast live on social networks, there was a heated discussion among the players of the winning team “É Us Guri” and the refereewho immediately he took out and pointed a gun at the soccer players.

Videos and images that circulate on the networks also show the moment in which the whistler, identified as Mauro, attacks some of the players with punches and blows with his rifle butt.

This Saturday, police sources confirmed that the referee is a militarized police officer and that the authorities initiated a investigation to verify possible crimes of bodily injury.

Likewise, the amateur team explained on its official pages that the confusion began when the judge assaulted a player who was sent off through a grid, which led to the questioning of the technical commission and others present on the field.

“Then, the referee pulled out his pistol that was on his waist throughout the match and attacked two athletes from our team with rifle butts”, denounced the “É Us Guri”.

The injured were immediately taken to a hospital. of the region, where one of them received three stitches in the wound and the another fainted in transit.

“We, from the “É Us Guri” team, we repudiate the act of the match referee, who should be the person who calms everyone involved instead of taking that very wrong attitude completed the note, which acknowledges that the expelled player “was offending the judge” but reaffirms that “nothing justifies such an act.”

(With information from The Hobby / Millennium)