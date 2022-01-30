Rayados is already in Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup

The albiazul delegation left Monterrey with 16 soccer players on a charter flight to Iceland and refueled to reach the United Arab Emirates

scratched landed this Sunday in Abu Dhabi to compete in his fifth Club World Cup from FIFA.

Scratched on arrival in Abu Dhabi. @Rayados

The albiazul delegation that left on Saturday from Monterey with 16 soccer players on a charter flight, he first arrived in Iceland so that the aircraft had a refueling, and later a second flight was made on the same plane from Iceland to the United Arab Emirates.

The journey between Europe and the World Cup territory was just over 7 hours and 30 minutes, while from Nuevo León to Iceland it had previously been flown for 8 hours and 30 minutes.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

The team of Javier Aguirre will debut in world on February 5 before Al Ahly from Egypt, and it is expected that in the next few hours the first practice will take place, in addition to the incorporation of the 10 selected by different countries, while Duván Vergara has been the only official casualty of the tournament so far.

It is worth mentioning that in the Tri concentration, César Montes already tested negative for Covid-19, as did Maxi Meza, an element who had presented symptoms related to Covid-19, being with the Argentine National Team.