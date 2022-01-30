Raiders to hire Josh McDaniels as head coach

Las Vegas would have filled their vacancy in the position and would also appoint Dave Ziegler as their general manager

It is expected that las vegas raiders hire a Josh McDaniels like its new head coach already Dave Ziegler like its new General managersources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The raiders Y McDaniels they are still finalizing the contract, the sources said.

Josh McDaniels will get a new opportunity as an NFL head coach in the AFC West. Getty Images

Ziegler, 44, director of player personnel for the New England Patriots, would replace Mike Mayock, who was fired earlier this month. He interviewed the raiders earlier in the month.

McDaniels, who was also head coach of the Denver Broncos for two seasons (2009 and 2010), interviewed for the position of head coach of the raiders Saturday.

Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the raiders on October 11 after reports of emails he wrote over a 10-year period that included racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language. Rich Bisaccia was promoted to head coach interim and led the raiders to a Wild Card Round appearance, just the second playoff appearance for the raiders in the last 19 seasons.

McDaniels he went 11-17 in his two seasons with the Broncos. He was fired after Week 13 in 2010 after the Broncos started 3-9. McDaniels he started his career 6-0 before going 5-17 in his last 22 games.

accepted the position of head coach from the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, but later decided not to take the job. Frank Reich was later hired to fill that vacancy.

Ziegler got his first job in the NFL under the direction of McDaniels with the Broncos in 2010. They both attended John Carroll University in Ohio and were teammates on the Blue Streaks football team.

Josh McDaniels accepted the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job in 2018, but ultimately decided to return to the New England Patriots. Getty Images

Ziegler spent three seasons in Denver before following McDaniels to New England in 2013. He rose from assistant director of professional personnel to director of professional personnel, then assistant director of player personnel before assuming the duties of director of player personnel in 2021.

Headhunting consultant Eliot Wolf, who interviewed for multiple job openings from General manager this off-season, he was often together with Ziegler in the parties and is a candidate to fill his position.

Information from Mike Reiss was used in the writing of this note.