Rafael Nadal achieves the feat and wins his 21st Grand Slam title

(CNN Spanish) — Spaniard Rafael Nadal beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

In this way he surpasses Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, both with 20 titles, and is the tennis player with the most “Greatest” in history.

Nadal prevailed in five sets 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5 and won the second Australian Open of his career.

With this defeat, the Russian, number 2 in the world, lost the opportunity to win his second Grand Slam, after winning the US Open in September 2021.

With the first two sets in his favor, it seemed that Medvedev was going to take down another giant, after preventing Djokovic from winning the coveted 21st Grand Slam title. But Nadal, also seasoned in the art of drama, recovered from a lapidary third set scoring a 6-4 in his favor.

In a match of 5 hours and 24 minutes, the one from Manacor returns to the epic, this time in Melbourne, without the pressure of being one of the best in history. At least, in terms of Grand Slam titles, he is the best.

Nadal’s comeback is absolute and comes from before stepping on Australia. The Spaniard has just undergone surgery in September of last year due to a long-standing injury, and recently contracted covid-19.

The 35-year-old has won 13 Roland Garros titles, four US Open titles and two Wimbledon titles in his career, making him only the second man in the Open Era to win each of the four Grand Slams twice. .

Djokovic became the first man to do so last year when he won his second title at Roland Garros.