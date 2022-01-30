Rafa Nadal accused of using a ‘shameless’ tactic in the Australian Open final

Rafa Nadal accused of abusing an old dog appeal in the Australian Open final. Source: Yahoo Australia.

Tennis fans quickly realized a clever tactic by Rafa Nadal to stop Daniil Medvedev’s early momentum in the Australian Open final.

The 35-year-old Nadal entered the final as an all-stakes loser to world number two Medvedev, with the first three games of the first set being played at a breakneck pace.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is not far behind, and several fans suspected that the Spaniard was using all the tricks in the book to keep the pace of the game under control.

It was still quite warm and reasonably humid in Melbourne when the match started, but Nadal was already sweating profusely almost from the starting point.

At 2-1 in the first set, Nadal briefly stopped play on his serve to ask a referee for a moment to wipe off some sweat, which was dripping onto the court..

Known for often using the maximum time allowed between services to recover and sticking to a rigid pre-service ritual, it was only natural that some fans believed that Nadal was using it as a tactic to gain a few extra moments between points.

Even the commentator of the Australian television channel Channel 9, Sam Grothgave some credence to the theory.

“A little cheeky after a couple of physical points to slow down a bit there”He said.

Nadal’s first service game of the match took more than six minutes to complete, and the famed tennis specialist Ben Rothenberg posted that it seemed like a “deliberate” pacing adjustment by spreading the length of the first three games of the match based on who was serving. The first, with Nadal serving, lasted seven minutes. The second, with Medvedev on serve, only two. Again, the third, with the Spaniard at the service, reached up to nine minutes.

The same suggested James Grayone of the best known London voices in tennis: “Third game and Nadal has already had to call someone to wipe his sweat on the court. You would really think that someone like him would have evolved beyond sweat.”

Rafa Nadal is an old dog and at these levels everyone channels the pressure in a different way.

The reality is that he has only received a warning for taking too long to serve and it was in the last set.

