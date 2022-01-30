publish all the answers of the test

Moments prior to the MIR 2022 exam.

Behind the MIR exam, it is time to correct the answer sheet. This day marks the end of a very long and sacrificial preparation, and the truth is that until the publication of the provisional results by the Ministry of Health There are moments of great tension and uncertainty on the part of the opponent as he does not know his exact score in the exam.

That is why, one more year the AMIR Academy launches the EstimAMIR toolto end that tension. The application is available to both academy and non-academy students, thus providing a means by which to obtain more detailed information about the result in the MIR 2022 exam, with more precise estimates.

To access the EstimAMIR tool, it can be done through its website (https://app.estimamir.com), or through the mobile application, available for Android and iOS devices.

“The same night of the MIR, our AMIR teachers have made an exhaustive correction of the different questions, with an open debate between the specialists in each area to elucidate the correct answers. In just a few hours after finishing the exam and that same night, this pre-official template has been loaded into our EstimaAMIR tool, where the opponents, whether they are our students or not, they can enter the answers from the newly taken exam and get a score, rank estimate and data about their position”, they explain from the academy.

The application offers an accessible and practical environment for the user. In addition, the tool has an alert area in which, after adding your answers, the news that arises about the test will be notified.