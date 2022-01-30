Price of the dollar today January 30, this is the exchange rate

Today, Sunday, January 30, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.8070 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxicothe peso ended Friday at 20.8575 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.8575 – Sell: $20.8575

: Buy $20.8575 – Sell: $20.8575 HSBC : Buy: $20.35 – Sell: $21.08

: Buy: $20.35 – Sell: $21.08 Banamex : Buy: $20.19 – Sell: $21.32

: Buy: $20.19 – Sell: $21.32 Bancomer: Buy: $20.18 – Sell: $21.18

Buy: $20.18 – Sell: $21.18 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70

Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Buy: $20.37 – Sell: $21.37

Buy: $20.37 – Sell: $21.37 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.59 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30 Santander: Purchase: $19.88 – Sale: $21.52

Purchase: $19.88 – Sale: $21.52 Exchange: Purchase: $20.2890 – Sale: $21.3250

Purchase: $20.2890 – Sale: $21.3250 Banregio: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $21.60

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 37,983.2 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Saturday, how did the exchange rate wake up?

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.19 pesos, for $27.89 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.