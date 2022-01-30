Price of the dollar today January 28, peso loses second week

Today, Friday, January 28, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.8070 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. In this session, the spot interbank dollar closed at 20.8575 units, according to a report from Banxico. This means that the Mexican peso lost 06.06 since yesterday. Also on a weekly level, the local currency fell, since compared to the result of the previous Friday, it lost 40.95 cents. This is the second consecutive week that the peso closed in negative.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.8575 – Sell: $20.8575

: Buy $20.8575 – Sell: $20.8575 HSBC : Buy: $20.35 – Sell: $21.08

: Buy: $20.35 – Sell: $21.08 Banamex : Buy: $20.19 – Sell: $21.32

: Buy: $20.19 – Sell: $21.32 Bancomer: Buy: $20.18 – Sell: $21.08

Buy: $20.18 – Sell: $21.08 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70

Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Buy: $20.42 – Sell: $21.42

Buy: $20.42 – Sell: $21.42 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.59 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30 Santander: Purchase: $19.88 – Sale: $21.42

Purchase: $19.88 – Sale: $21.42 Exchange: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.31

Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.31 Banregio: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $21.60

As for the bitcoin, at the moment it is at 37,863.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.19 pesos, for $27.88 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

