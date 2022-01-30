Premieres Netflix: The movies that arrive from January 31 to February 6 – Movie News

The Spanish drama “Through my window” and the Mexican “Night of fire” are two of the titles that are added to the platform’s catalog these days.





After finding out which series will be available on Netfix starting this week, it’s time to find out what new films are being added to the platform’s catalog in the coming days. One of the titles that you should not lose sight of is the Spanish Through my window, based on the homonymous novel by Ariana Godoy.

The Mexican drama Night of Fire, which won the Jury’s Special Mention at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, is another of the Netflix original films added to the catalog. In addition, the streaming giant premieres the original documentary this week The Tinder scammerand the sequel to Men in Black.

Then you can check the movies that premiere on Netflix from January 31 to February 6.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL MOVIES

Fire night



Fire night is the title of the Mexican drama that Netflix premieres in February. The film achieved the Special Mention of the Jury in the last edition of the Cannes Festival, and has been pre-selected by Mexico to compete in the Oscar race. Directed by Tatiana Huezo, the film follows three girls who live in a Mexican mountain town. As a game they take refuge in abandoned houses, where they dress as women, not knowing that the terrible violence that devastates the country is too close.

Premiere: February 1st

‘The Tinder scammer’



Netflix



The Tinder scammer is the title of the new original documentary that Netflix incorporates into its catalog. It tells the story of a dating app user who claimed to be a billionaire, with the sole purpose of attracting the attention of women. A victim that he would later scam thousands of dollars.

Premiere: February 2

through my window



Another of the original feature films that premieres on the streaming service this week is the romantic drama, with a Spanish accent, through my window. The film, directed by Marçal Forès, is based on the novel of the same name by Ariana Godoy. The story introduces us to Raquel, a young woman who for years has been in love with her neighbor, Ares, a boy with whom she, curiously, has never exchanged a word. Until now, when a series of circumstances cause their paths to cross, and a very special connection emerges between them.

Premiere: february 4

‘An endless loop’



Netflix



Another of the titles that you can find in the platform’s catalog is the ‘thriller’ an endless loop. The story introduces us to Satya, a young man who has lost money from a dangerous gang of mobsters. His girlfriend, Savia, initiates a plan to save him and tries to find the precious loot before it’s too late.

Premiere: february 4

OTHER PREMIERE FILMS

Men in Black II

One of the films added to the platform’s extensive catalog is Men in Black II. The sequel, starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, brings back agents J and K. In his new mission, J will have to convince K, who doesn’t remember anything about his time on the force, to be his partner again. and help him save the planet from a dangerous conspiracy.

Premiere: February 1st

Homeland: no man’s land

Premiere: february 4

Go girl (You made me love you)

Premiere: February 5th

Fifty million and one woman

Premiere: February 5th

Young Wives’ Tale

Premiere: February 5th

Premiere: February 5th

Premiere: February 5th

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter