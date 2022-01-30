Predicting the winners in the NFL Conference Finals

We review the most interesting topics of each game, we provide risky predictions, the most important statistics and the final score of each game

The Conference Finals of the 2021 NFL season is defined this Sunday and we have you covered with everything you need to know for the NFC and AFC Championship Games. Our NFL Nation reporters share with us the most important clues of each game, a risky prediction of each game and, of course, their prediction of the final score.

What’s more, ESPN Stats & Information they give us an important stat to know for each game and our “Football Power Index” (IPF) breaks down the numbers rating the matches (on a scale of 1 to 100) and a match protection and Kevin Seifert tells us everything we need to know about officials. Everything you need to know is here in one place to help you stay informed for a packed weekend of playoff football.

The Kansas City Chiefs defense couldn’t stop Ja’Marr Chase during the regular season. Getty Images

First of all, the Cincinnati Bengals they visit Kansas City to face the chiefs, in what promises to be an exciting offensive duel between Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. Then we have the duel between two rivals from the NFC West who face each other in the second game of the day, with the San Francisco 49ers facing Los Angeles Rams for the third time this season. And remember, the winners will advance to the Super Bowl LVI.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Sunday, January 30, 2:00 p.m. Mexico time

Match rating: 73.0 | Line: KC -7.5 (54.5)

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

What we should see: The wide receiver of the BengalsJa’Marr Chase, destroyed the chiefs in the December matchup between these teams, catching 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. The chiefs they will certainly not allow that to happen again, but at what cost? They pretty much eliminated the impact of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs last week, but Gabriel Davis had a big game. Y Cincinnati he has receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd — plus running back Joe Mixon — plus Chase. The schemes of the defensive coordinator of the chiefs, Steve Spagnuolo, are very relevant in this game. — Adam Techer

Risky prognosis: The field marshal of the chiefsPatrick Mahomes, will throw for at least 390 yards. Kansas City relied on a successful ground attack in the second half of the first matchup against Cincinnati, which translated into a modest match for Mahomes. But don’t be surprised if the reigning AFC champions look for more explosive plays in the passing game this time around and get their revenge on the Bengals. Mahomes already has 782 yards passing and eight touchdown passes in two playoff games this season. — ben baby

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Statistics to consider: According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the quarterback of CincinnatiJoe Burrow, is the sixth player to reach a Conference Final with 50 sacks or more, in fact the 62 he has suffered is the highest number. The other five quarterbacks failed to reach the Super Bowl and four of them saw their teams go out without scoring an offensive touchdown in their game. Conference Final. However, Burrow is also the fifth player in the last 30 seasons to reach a Conference Championship Game leading the NFL in both completion percentage and yards per attempt (including playoffs).

What we should know about the officers: Referee Bill Vinovich’s regular-season crew (crews change in the playoffs) annually throws the fewest bandanas among the 17 NFL officiating crews, and this season was no exception. His team averaged 10.9 penalties per game, 34 percent less than the crew that scored the most penalties (Carl Cheffers, 16.6). He will direct a game that features the least punished team in the NFL (Bengals84) and the ninth most sanctioned (chiefs, 129). Vinovich was the only referee in the NFL not to call a roughing-the-passer penalty during the regular season and his regular-season crew threw the third-fewest handkerchiefs for holding (34). — Seifert

Baby’s forecast: chiefs 31, Bengals twenty-one

Teicher forecast: chiefs 3. 4, Bengals 24

FPI Prediction: KC, 69.6 percent (by an average of 6.7 points)





GAME FOR THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday January 30, 5:30 Mexico time

Match Rating: 84.8 | Line: LAR -3.5 (45.5)

Jimmy Garoppolo has never lost when he starts against the Los Angeles Rams. Getty Images

What we should see: The 49ers have won six straight over their divisional rival, rams, including a 17-point comeback win in Week 18 to clinch their playoff spot. The Niners feature All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel and star tight end George Kittle, who have led a team characterized by its resilience and physical style, while the rams they’ve shown the ability to score fast with explosive plays behind quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, the NFL’s leading wide receiver. As for, what should the rams to finally beat the Niners and advance to Super Bowl LVI? “We don’t need to reinvent the wheel here,” Kupp said. “It’s just about doing our job and taking this as a new week.” — Lindsey Thiry





Risky prognosis: Field Marshal of San Francisco, Jimmy Garoppolo, will throw three touchdown passes. He has yet to throw a touchdown pass in these playoffs and has only two touchdowns with five interceptions in his five postseason starts. However, Garoppolo has a history of playing well against the rams –he has a 71.7 total passer rating and won all six games he started against them– and the rams they still have question marks in the middle of their defense, allowing 77 percent completions and 7.9 yards per attempt on in-numbers shooting this season. Buoyed by a solid running game, the criticized Garoppolo will play well on the big stage. — nick wagoner

2 Related

Statistics to consider: Mid-season acquisitions have been key for rams. Since she joined The Angels in Week 10, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ranks second on the team in receptions (37) and has caught a touchdown in six of 10 games played. He has caught 10 of 12 passes in his direction this postseason, too. And outside linebacker Von Miller has recorded at least one sack in six straight games, tying the longest streak of his career (he’s had it three other times, most recently in 2018). Opposing quarterbacks have posted a 2.3 total passer rating when Miller and defensive tackle Aaron Donald pressure the quarterback in these playoffs.

What we should know about the officers: Referee Carl Cheffers’ regular-season squad led the NFL with 16.6 called penalties per game, yet these two teams ranked among the 14 least called in the league. The rams they saw 92 handkerchiefs and 49ers they had 117 punishments. During the regular season, Cheffers threw 10 rough-the-passer penalties, tied for the sixth-most in the NFL, and 61 for holding the offense, second-most in the league, though he’ll have a different roster this Sunday. — Seifert

Wagoner forecast: 49ers 30, rams 23

Thiry forecast: rams 28, 49ers 24

FPI Prediction: LAR, 59.5 percent (by an average of 3.1 points)



