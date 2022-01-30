Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Everything we know about the movie

If we had to use one word to define the entire Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise, we’d probably pick “unpredictable.” Since its inception, the film series has been a roller coaster of emotions for both fans and the executives who made each of its installments possible. First, something that is still widely remembered is the origin of this money-making machine that Disney has. Pirates of the Caribbean emerged as a film adaptation of a Disneyland and Walt Disney World park attraction that tells the story of a band of pirates on the West Indies islands around the Caribbean Sea during the 17th and 18th centuries. The original version was that of Disneyland in Anaheim, California and was supervised by Walt Disney himself, who died a few months before its opening.

The idea of ​​making a film based on one of the attractions in its parks was a headache for the people who were involved in the project from the beginning, and they did not like it when they realized that they were going to need a million dollars as a budget. for the movie that ended up being Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. However, the franchise has returned in a big way with each of the installments that have followed: it has been around for nearly two decades, beginning with the 2003 release of the film starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, and has had some talent. important throughout its history such as Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Geoffrey Rush, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Each of its parts has raised hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and is one of the most successful in the world, to the point of having a total of 5 films. But being one of the few that has gone well for the company without being one of its acquired properties such as Marvel or Lucasfilm movies, it is logical that at some point there will be another installment starring pirates. Now, we don’t have as much insight into what’s going through the minds of its producers, especially that it may already be time for the story to restart, but also keeping in mind that there may always be the possibility of doing another part to continue the story. as tired as the story feels, it still represents revenue for the studio.

What we do know is that there is a mysterious sixth film on the horizon and it could, if it couldn’t, refresh the franchise. Although it seems to be under the radar, from time to time there have been updates in the media regarding the new installment that Disney is developing. Some details have been confirmed through serious publications, and several rumors have emerged that give us an indication of where the studio is going with this new production. That is precisely what we will tell you in the following lines.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is in development with new writers, including the creator of the Chernobyl miniseries, and has a confirmed director.

The first writers to join the project were those of Deadpool – 84%, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, but ended up leaving the project in 2019. A year later it was announced that Disney had hired Craig Mazin, who will join Ted Elliott to write the script. Elliott has been involved in the writing of the films from the first to the fourth. On the other hand, if Mazin sounds familiar to you, it is because of the popularity he gained after creating the HBO miniseries Chernobyl, which incidentally won a good number of awards and good reviews. In addition, he is also doing the adaptation of the video game The Last Of Us, so on that side everything sounds promising. This duet seems to be the perfect option for the studio to reinvent the saga and in the best way. Another fact that is confirmed is that the director in charge of the new will be Joachim Rønning, who already directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge – 30%.

New energy for the franchise and a potential “soft” restart

Despite the profits that this franchise represents for the studio, it is true that it is time for a good facelift that can refresh the story and make viewers return with the desire they had when the adventure started by Jack Sparrow was in its second and third part. In an interview published by The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, the president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, Sean Bailey, was open to the idea of ​​breathing new life into the franchise, saying the studio wanted to bring new energy to the films. Speculation and rumors have suggested that the new film would be a soft reboot of the franchise, similar to what Bumblebee was – 95%, but it’s unclear what would be cut from the series’ past stories and timeline.

Kaya Scodelario and more actors from Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge would be back

If something did Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge – 30% was trying to pass the baton to the next generation, literally, by having Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, the long-lost daughter of Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush). According Collider, she has revealed that her contract includes what would be the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film. This hasn’t been shared on any official Disney channel, but bringing in a new, young Barbossa can be taken as a sign of what the studio is planning. On the same path was Brenton Thwaites, whom you have surely seen as Dick Grayson in Titans, who had the role of Henry, the son of Elizabeth Swann and Will Turner. The character has already appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End and the fifth film connects him directly with his family. Reports have emerged indicating that this actor will also return to action in the sixth film of the franchise.

A new face is added in a leading role: Margot Robbie

It has not been confirmed, but several reports mention that Margot Robbie will be the protagonist of the film that does not yet have an official name. She has not given many clues about it either, with the exception of the occasion in which she gave an interview for the podcast Happy Sad Confused. In the information that was collected by MovieWebRobbie finally addressed the rumours, saying, “Maybe. It’s early days. I won’t say anything more…for now,” adding that “time will tell.” Which makes it seem like the lead in I, Tonya – 96% and Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn – 75% has been in talks to join the franchise, but negotiations haven’t gotten to a stage where the actress can talk much about it.

The possible plot and the return of a villain

The possibilities are endless for pirates of the caribbean 6. Although it is true that the plot of the new film is not exactly known, there is something very interesting at stake: many different stories can be put together with the two pirates who are part of the story, remembering that one of them is a Barbossa, which could make us see an interesting dynamic. But you also have to remember that Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge He had a very important scene for the franchise, when in the post-credits scene he observes that the mysterious shadow of a tentacle appears in Elizabeth and Will’s bed. Actor Bill Nighy has shown interest in returning to the franchise, so it’s possible the sixth film marks his return.

Is Johnny Depp Returning as Jack Sparrow?

The big question is what will happen to the main character of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. If we take into account the comment that the studio is looking for “new energy” for the franchise, and it will only be totally renewed if it does without Johnny Depp and his character. That is exactly what can be understood from that sentence, and we believe that the Pirates universe has a lot to give, so in this sense it would not be the end of the world not to see the captain in action again. Their fans won’t agree, but it’s easy to tell that the studio needs to freshen up its lineup and story as soon as possible or the next installment might no longer perform anywhere near decent. This is obviously not confirmed so the character’s future is still a bit up in the air. The franchise has managed to keep the public up to date on characters that no longer star in the new movies, so this could be a way to make way for the new: considering that Jack Sparrow is still out there, somewhere in the universe of Pirates of the Caribbean, without the new turning around him.

