Peru historically destroyed Colombia in Barranquilla

The Inca team achieved an important victory on the hour against Colombia

January 28, 2022 9:19 p.m.

Very important victory for Peru in Barranquilla. Ricardo Gareca’s team achieved an important victory against Reinaldo Rueda’s Colombia, which places them in the classification for the next World Cup. A goal by Edison Flores towards the end of the match gave the Incas the victory.

The match began with a Colombia that overwhelmingly dominated the match but could not bring that power to the scoreboard and break the zero in Pedro Gallese’s goal. The script was repeated throughout the second half in favor of the wheel, but in the only one that Peru had, they scored the winning goal.

At 85 minutes into the match, Christian Cueva found Edison Flores to beat the coffee captain David Ospina and silence the Metropolitano de Barranquilla. A victory that has allowed Peru to achieve two consecutive victories as a visitor for the first time in its history, it was achieved the previous day against Venezuela and now against the coffee growers.

The victory allowed Peru to achieve the possibility of placing fourth in the World Cup classification, taking Uruguay to fifth place and taking Colombia out of it. Day 16 will be played as follows: Colombia will have to visit an Argentina that remains unbeaten with 28 matches, and Peru receiving an Ecuador in Lima that remains third in the qualifying table.