Paul Thomas Anderson: one of the fundamental directors of current American cinema

Report by Santiago García on the filmography of Paul Thomas Anderson.

There are more dizzying careers and others that are built with a long work. PaulThomasAnderson, born in California 51 years ago, he is both. His first two films made him the favorite of many and at the same time, with parsimonious talent, the director did not fall into any trap and made each new title a particular work, always personal, oblivious to fashion, always faithful to his own vision of the world.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Nine films make up his filmography. In order of realization: live by chance (Hard Eightnineteen ninety six), boogie nights (1997), Magnolia (1999), intoxicated with love (Punch-Drunk Love2002), Bloody oil (There Will Be Blood2007), The master (2012), own vice (Inherent Vice2014), the ghost thread (Phantom Thread2017) and Licorice Pizza (2021). Each of these titles separately deserves a place in the history of cinema, and all added together result in an outstanding filmography. That is Paul Thomas Anderson, an absolutely outstanding director.

Nine films make up the filmography of Paul Thomas Anderson. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

With nine films, Anderson has already added eight Oscar nominations for himself, not counting Licorice Pizza, since this year’s have not yet been announced. In other words, he is already a valued director and not an outcast. We must add that he has won at the most important film festivals: Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

Although not all of his films are easily received, the director’s visual style plus the great actors who always want to work with him have made him both highly respected and well-known at the box office. In parallel, he has developed an important career directing video clips, which completes a picture of a work that is not very easy to pigeonhole.

“The Phantom Thread” is one of the films by Paul Thomas Anderson. (Courtesy photo)

When you go into a movie theater to see one of his movies, it’s almost impossible to know what you’re going to find. There are more sinister films and others more luminous. There are obsessive and destructive loves and others that are happiness itself. Yes, it is very common to find great spikes of tension, almost exasperating, in most of his films. The explicit or contained violence that Anderson takes to the limit. All this with camera work capable of describing a collective scene of chaos or a completely intimate one.

He has made great movie stars look like new actors when they work with him. The most obvious cases are Tom Cruise in Magnolia Y Adam Sandler in intoxicated with lovebut he has also managed to draw from other actors such as Daniel Day-Lewis or joaquin phoenix memorable performances. He has directed on many occasions to Philip Seymour Hoffmann, John C Reilly Y William H Macyto name several independent film favourites.

Tom Cruise and Paul Thomas Anderson worked together on “Magnolia.” (Courtesy photo)

His VHS culture, his nostalgia for the seventies and eighties are manifested in the choice of stories and in the musical selection with great songs from those years. Paul Thomas Anderson is comfortable with this iconography but is not trapped by it. titles like Bloody oil Y the ghost thread they show that their world does not depend on a time but on how the director deals with the material.

What perhaps best defines the director is his remarkable ability to create everything mentioned with his camera, that is, with his gaze. He can put together a sophisticated sequence shot or a dizzying montage with the camera on top of the characters. Sometimes he moves at full speed, but at other times he becomes more contemplative. In both cases with style and beauty. The visual versatility of Paul Thomas Anderson makes him always attractive and surprising. He has managed to create scenes that are classics today, shocking moments that leave no one indifferent.

Sean Penn and Paul Thomas Anderson on the set of “Licorice Pizza.” (Paparazzi)

In his movies there are many scenes without dialogue, Anderson relies on the image, his narration does not depend on what is said, but on what is shown. The vigorous and determined staging of Paul Thomas Anderson is confirmed in all his films. The beauty of the frames in his work is breathtaking. Everything said appears once again in Licorice Pizza, but what’s new in the director’s new film is a slightly lighter and definitely kinder tone. Teenage love seen through the eyes of Paul Thomas Anderson. With a rare extra ingredient, that of love for cinema and the seventies. The director always surprises and this time he does it with a film that has all his visual virtues plus a large dose of tenderness.

KEEP READING:

What did Sam Raimi say about the cameos of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Matt Reeves, director of batmangave details about the design of the batcave and the batmobile

From horror movies to the Oscars, the spectacular career of Guillermo del Toro