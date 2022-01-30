Pandemic, manipulation or destiny

Attracting the “coincidences” of life, represented in books and movies, contrasted in a reality recreated by fiction, this pandemic seems like a prediction or fortuitous occurrence that Hollywood gave the world in 2016 with the movie Inferno. Based on a book by Dan Brown, this film already announced the latent danger that various theories and conspiracies could motivate the destruction of humanity, but what readings could be unleashed around the manipulation of destiny?

It turns out that admiring the history of this histrionic plot arouses serious suspicions regarding the advent of an uncertain and fatal future, or a hidden and perverse manipulation of the contexts of the life of the human race. Certainly those who write stories -at least those of predictive fiction- let their imagination run wild, deriving possible scenarios, as a consequence of what man has created or can cause in his confrontation with others, but when they collide with a reality so terrible cast doubt on its unexpected nature.

Invoking Dante Alighieri’s work, The Divine Comedy, the script presents a suspenseful drama where Dr. Robert Langdon, played by Tom Hanks, must follow and decipher a mysterious trail of clues that reveal the hidden and dark world of alleged secrets better saved from mankind. In this story, Langdon goes on the hunt for a manufactured virus that, if activated, would kill half the world’s population as a remedy for the excessive growth of the planet’s inhabitants, an unfortunate coincidence with our reality.

At first glance, the film seems like an innocent suggestion of the thanatos or death drive, conceived from the imaginary of someone who combines signs and historical sentences in pursuit of a fatalistic future, but it also denotes the existence of a conspiracy current that owns the power and resources it generates favorable eventualities for the imposition of a new world order. Trying to understand, or imply, that Dante’s hell is not fiction but a terrifying prophecy, today the infernal passage of the Coronavirus with its trail of illness and death makes what Dan Brown predicted come true. Did someone intentionally activate the virus?

Like an infernal trial of natural selection, in December 2019 a virus “unexpectedly” emerged in a market in Wuhan, China, which today holds the world down and has already claimed almost 6 million lives. Two years after its appearance, the pandemic virus has circumvented all the sanitary and medical measures that man has implemented for its containment and extinction, threatening a vertiginous and terrible rate of contagion in a short time.

But this fiction-reality contrast that a predictive film like Inferno raised 3 years before it happened, also gives rise to speculation that there is an elite of notables or chosen ones, who have knowledge and power to manipulate the world context, making them happen things and the biblical history of the human race is fulfilled, synthesizing its future in causing the end of the world by being the cause of wars, diseases and death, or even natural disasters caused by environmental deterioration and global warming.

In short, this pandemic still holds many surprises and surprises for us, since the forecasts of the experts visualize an expectation of contagion of more than half of the world population in the coming months, that is, 3.9 billion people, in Mexico more 63 million and in Guanajuato 3 million 300 thousand inhabitants. We must take great care of ourselves and the family by attending to health restrictions, because the alarm will come from government negligence, the collapse of social life and the saturation of hospitals and medical services.

When pain, disease and death hit the world, a transcendent era will be born for humanity.