Old showdown: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, a ‘mundialist’ rivalry

Jonathan Collazo and Halftime

Mexico City / 01.29.2022 17:00:57





Mexico and Costa Rica They will face each other once again this Sunday on date 10 of the World Cup qualifying round of the Concacaf, in a year where this rivalry celebrates 65 years of history. Was the October 20, 1958 the first time that both countries collided in a tournament to win a ticket to the world Cup. On that occasion it was for Sweden 1958, where the Mexican team it was the only country to represent the Confederacy.

Since then they have faced each other 22 times, registering a favorable balance for the whole Aztec, which of the total has won 11 times, tied at seven and has only fallen in four.

there has been pain

One of those was the most painful and the one that meant the first fall of Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, the June 16, 2001, during the tie heading to Korea-Japan 2002, the World Cup they ended up attending together with the United States

The Tico team’s last victory over Mexico was at the National Stadium on October 15, 2013 and it is also one of the most remembered, because after losing in Saint Joseph, managed to get in dramatically and thanks to U.S, to the Repechage where he finally won his ticket to Brazil 2014.

Since then they have faced each other three times, twice on their way to Russia in which the Mexican team achieved a draw and a victory, and the most recent in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022, where the team led by Tata Martino achieved a victory as a visitor.

in this tie Mexico is in third place in the Octagonal Final with 17 points, while Costa Rica he is in fifth position with 12 and still outside the qualifying zone.

It should be remembered that the FIFA grants three direct places to the Concacaf and one more to Repechage, so the attic painting He still has aspirations of being able to attend his sixth World Cup.