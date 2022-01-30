Nolan, cartoons and more
Year: 1989
Duration: two hours and one minute
Theme: Superheroes, Classics
Age: For over thirteen years
Watch Batman on HBO Max
batman returns
In 1992 Tim Burton commissioned of a new film with a luxury cast: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer… With the Penguin as Gotham’s new threat and with Catwoman as a rival. A Burton-style superhero movie classic, a dark and fun feature film and one of the best options if we want to watch classic Batman movies on HBO Max. Although 30 years have passed since its premiere, Batman Returns is still an excellent bet.
Platform: HBOMax
Year: 1992
Duration: two hours and one minute
Theme: Superheroes, classic, Tim Burton
Age: For over sixteen years
Watch Batman Returns on HBO Max
batmanforever
Jim Carrey plays The Riddler and Tommy Lee Jones plays Two-Face. Two criminals who threaten the city of Gotham and a Bruce Wayne played by Val Kilmer in a film directed by Joel Schmacher and considered inferior to the previous ones but that we can also see on HBO Max. More sweetened and suitable for all audiences, a sequel to Batman nominated for three Oscars in 1995.
Platform: HBOMax
Year: nineteen ninety five
Duration: Hone hour and fifty-six minutes
Theme: Superheroes, Batman, action and adventure
Age: For over thirteen years
Watch Batman Forever on HBO Max
batman and robin
Although it did not achieve the expected success (from its failure the new attempt with Nolan was born) and it is not one of the best Batman movies (the worst according to critics, in fact), we can see the 1997 on HBO Max. George Clooney brings Batman to life in this movie in which we see Schwarzenegger playing Mister Freeze and Uma Thurman playing Poison Ivy.
Platform: HBO Max
Year: 1997
Duration: two hours and five minutes
Theme: Superheros
Age: For over thirteen years
Watch Batman and Robin on HBO Max
The Dark Knight Trilogy
Among the best batman movies is Nolan’s trilogy or, officially, The Dark Knight trilogy in Spain. Three films directed and written by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale that are, without a doubt, essential films for any superhero lover.
batmanbegins
Batman Begins is the first of the The Dark Knight trilogy. A comic book adaptation released in 2005 that narrates the origins of Batman, the reasons why he became the savior of Gotham City. The personal side of Bruce Wayne, obsessed with the death of his parents and trained and prepared to face all the “evil” he finds. Now back in Gotham and with his faithful butler Alfred, Wayne will become Batman using the latest technology to kill those who threaten the city.
Platform: HBOMax
Year: 2005
Duration: Two hours and 20 minutes
Theme: batman, superheroes
Age: For ages 13+
Watch Batman Begins on Amazon Prime Video
The dark knight
Probably the best Joker in history can be seen in the second installment of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. Christian Bale’s batman faces a sublime Heath ledger giving life to the terrible clown. In this tape, Ledger won the Oscar for best supporting actor as well as the Golden Globe, BAFTA Award, etc. The best Joker in cinema in one of the best Batman movies we can see, an essential of the character available on HBO Max with eight Oscar nominations. Follow the story of Bruce Wayne in his fight against crime, helped by Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent and with the intention of ending organized crime in Gotham City.
Platform: HBO MAX
Year: 2008
Theme: superheroes, action, drama
Duration: Two hours and thirty minutes
Age: For over thirteen years
Watch The Dark Knight on HBO Max
The Dark Knight Rises
After Harvey Dent’s death, we closed the trilogy with Tom Hardy playing Bane. One of the Batman movies highest grossing in history although lower than the previous ones (the challenge was complicated) in the trilogy but that allowed us to close the story starring Christian Bale. Two new enemies for the billionaire Wayne who will have to put on the batman suit again in this closure with a luxury cast: Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levvit, Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hardy…
Year: 2012
Duration: Two hours and 32 minutes
Theme: BatmanChristopher Nolan
Age: For ages 13+
Watch The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises on HBO Max
Cartoon
Not only do we find action movies or mythical movies like the previous ones, but there are also cartoons where batman is the protagonist. Animated film hits like the lego one, but also other films for adults or as a tribute to the classics.
Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker
Although less well known than others on this list, one of the animated films is The Return of the Joker. Launched in 2000 tells us how the Joker returns to Gotham to destroy Bruce Wayne but a new Dark Knight will appear to rescue his mentor. A film of just over an hour to watch as a family.
Platform: HBOMax
Year: 2000
Theme: Superheros
Duration: One hour and thirteen minutes
Age: For over thirteen years
Watch Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (Cartoons) on HBO Max
Batman The Lego Movie
One of the best Batman movies and more fun is batman, The LEGO Movie. Zach Galifianakis gives voice to this character who has become one of the best Batmans in history, although in animation format, in children’s toy format and for all audiences. Released in 2017, it tells us the importance of the villain, Joker, for a good hero to exist. The DC superhero must learn to work as a team to save the city, start trusting others if he wants to keep everyone else safe, if he wants to end the threat.
Platform: Movistar+
Year: 2017
Theme: comedy, cartoons, superheroes
Duration: One hour and 44 minutes
Age: For ages seven and up
Watch Batman: The LEGO Movie on Movistar+
Rent or buy The LEGO Batman Movie on Amazon Prime Video
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
In 2016, this fun animated film set in the sixties and with Batman and Robin as protagonists was released. Directed by Rick Morales, a cartoon gem that seeks to pay nostalgic homage to the classic.
Platform: Movistar+
Year: 2016
Theme: comedy, cartoon, nostalgia
Duration: One hour and 15 minutes
Age: For over thirteen years
Watch Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders on HBO Max
batman and harley quinn
Cartoon we can also see another of the Batman movies on HBO Max: Batman and Harley Quinn. A feature film of one hour and eleven minutes that tells us how the bat superhero will travel with Harley Quinn to find Poison Ivy. It is not one of the best animated films in the history of the superhero, but one more option to complete the thematic marathon.
Platform: HBOMax
Year: 2017
Theme: cartoon superheroes
Duration: One hour and eleven minutes
Age: For over thirteen years
Watch Batman and Harley Quinn on HBO Max